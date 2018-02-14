Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer Top Clusterfest Lineup

Jon Stewart and Amy Schumer will headline Comedy Central's second Clusterfest comedy and music festival, set to take place June 1st through 3rd at the Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Related Watch Jon Stewart Return to 'Daily Show' as 'Bernie Bernstein' Former host poses as fake 'Washington Post' reporter to promote 'Night of Too Many Stars' in return to Comedy Central stomping ground

The event's stacked lineup will also feature the live debut of the Lonely Island, the musical-comedy troupe of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer. The trio – who have released three studio albums, two movies and a slew of music videos – helped announce the Clusterfest lineup with a video that offered a journey inside Samberg's stomach.



Among the other comedians set to perform at Clusterfest are Stewart's Daily Show successor Trevor Noah, Tiffany Haddish, David Cross, Michael Che, Desus and Mero, Maria Bamford, Drunk History and Kyle Mooney and Nathan Fielder's Video Treasures. The musical lineup features Third Eye Blind, Salt-N-Pepa and Action Bronson. And, like the Lonely Island, several acts will straddle both music and comedy, including Reggie Watts and Awkwafina.

Clusterfest will also feature a variety of interactive attractions, including The Daily Show's Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, a South Park county fair and a replica of Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Nickelodeon will also bring its classic game show, Double Dare, to Clusterfest and allow attendees to race through the show's outrageous challenges.



Tickets and VIP packages for Clusterfest are available via the festival's website.