Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Police on Sexual Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to a New York City police station Friday morning to be booked on numerous sex assault accusations.

While formal charges will be handed down when Weinstein faces the judge Friday, it's expected that the disgraced producer will be charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape for an incident with one woman, and first-degree criminal sex act – forced oral sex – with another, the New York Times reports.

The identities of the two victims has not yet been announced. It is believed that one of the women is Lucia Evans, who accused Weinstein of orally raping her in 2004 during what she thought would be a casting meeting.

As part of his pre-negotiated bail, Weinstein will put up $1 million in cash, wear a monitoring device on his ankle and forfeit his passport.

According to NBC News, Weinstein arrived at the NYPD's 1st Precinct stationhouse just before 7:30 a.m. The producer, who has reportedly spent the majority of his time the past six months at an Arizona rehabilitation clinic, carried several books into the station, including Elia Kazan: A Biography and Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution. Weinstein remained silent when peppered with reporters' questions while entering the station.

Prior to Weinstein's arraignment, several of Weinstein's victims commented on his arrest via Twitter. "Today, Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell," Asia Argento tweeted early Friday morning. "We, the women, finally have real hope for justice."

Rose McGowan said in a statement, "Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice," she said. "May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."

In addition to the pending New York charges, Weinstein is also facing a Los Angeles Police Department investigation, with three accusations against the producer currently in the hands of prosecutors, as well as a lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd.