Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio Band Plot Hurricane Relief Benefit Show

Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio Band, Aaron Neville and Hurray for the Riff Raff will perform at "A Concert for Island Relief," an all-star event benefiting hurricane relief efforts in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The show will take place Saturday, January 6th, 2018 at New York City venue Radio City Music Hall.

Related Hurricane Maria: Inside a Puerto Rican Barrio's Fight to Survive What the G8 neighborhoods in San Juan can teach us about the coming age of permanent disaster

Online ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, December 5th at 9 a.m. ET for members of the Dave Matthews Band's Warehouse Fan Association, and an additional pre-sale ticket request will launch at the same date and time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8th at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The Madison Square Garden Company has donated use of Radio City Music Hall and will cover all venue expenses for the event, allowing all proceeds to directly benefit organizations assisting victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria with immediate and long-term assistance.

Ticketmaster will donate its net proceeds from ticket service fees to the event. Fans are also encouraged to donate directly online.

Matthews has assisted in several charitable events this year. In September, he joined Justin Timberlake, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey for the Hand in Hand telethon, which also raised money for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. That same month, he teamed with Joan Baez, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris for the "Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees" tour, which raised funds and awareness to support education for displaced people.

