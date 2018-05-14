Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart Plot Joint Stand-Up Comedy Tour

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart announced a joint stand-up tour for this summer. The comedic icons announced a seven-date June run spanning three cities: the 11th, 12th and 13th at Boston's Wang Theatre, the 21st and 22nd at Houston's Smart Financial Centre and the 23rd and 24th at El Paso, Texas' Chavez Theatre.

Related Questlove on Why He Doesn't Drink, Idolizing Dave Chappelle Roots drummer and 'Tonight Show' bandleader also talks impostor syndrome, Prince's genius, new book on creativity and being a "super-dweeb"

In order to deter scalpers and bots, tickets will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Registration is currently open and runs through Wednesday, May 16th at 10 p.m. ET, with tickets on sale Friday, May 18th at 10 a.m. local time.

The two comedians previously united in August 2017, with Stewart making a surprise appearance during Chappelle's set at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The former Daily Show host, who left his Comedy Central gig in 2015, bashed white supremacists and President Trump during the show. "Music and words and art is a power that can extinguish a Tiki torch," he said of the so-called alt-right's protest in Charlottesville.

Last July, Stewart announced a pair of HBO stand-up specials – his first in over two decades. In the past year, Chappelle has released four Netflix specials: Equanimity, The Bird Revelation and the Grammy-winning The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Tour Dates



June 11 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 12 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 13 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 21 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 22 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 23 - El Paso, TX @ Chavez Theatre

June 24 - El Paso, TX @ Chavez Theatre