Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Sued Over Women-Only Comedy Show

A man has sued comedian Iliza Shlesinger, claiming her women-only comedy show, "Girls Night In," violates California law prohibiting discrimination based on sex.

Related Why Women-Only 'Wonder Woman' Screening That Sparked Outrage Is Vital Men accused popular theater of discrimination, some demanding to know whether the venue had ever offered "men-only" movie nights

The defendant, George St. George, claims he and a friend bought $30 tickets to a "Girls Night In" show November 13th at the Largo at the Coronet theater in Los Angeles. Upon arriving at the Largo, the pair were given tickets but allegedly told they would have to sit in the back. When they returned to the theater later for the start of the show, the suit alleges that a Largo employee told them that Shlesinger and the theater had decided that the two would not be allowed to enter and would be given refunds.

On the Largo website, Shlesinger's "Girls Night In" is described as "a hybrid stand up show and interactive discussion between Iliza and the women in the audience aimed at giving women a place to vent in a supportive, fun and inclusive environment. She invites women of all walks of life to come, laugh with her and at her and be ready to share and feel safe for an awesome night of comedy and love."

The suit, however, argues that the show – and its full title, "Girls Night In With Iliza – No Boys Allowed" – violates several California laws, including the Unruh Civil Rights Act. It also cites the 1985 Supreme Court case, Koire v. Metro Car Wash, which effectively banned so-called "ladies night" promotions. It even claims the treatment of St. George and his friend is akin to the injustices perpetrated during the Civil Rights Movement.

St. George, 21, has previously filed suits challenging "ladies nights" promotions. He is reportedly seeking "only the statutory damages" for violations of the Unruh Act.

Meanwhile, St. George's attorney, Alfred Rava, has reportedly filed 150 complaints against California businesses over Unruh violations. In an e-mail to Variety, Rava said, "At no time should an entertainer or an entertainment venue require female patrons or male patrons sit in the back of the theater based solely on their sex." Rava notably once served as secretary of the National Coalition for Men, a non-profit men's rights group that attempts to highlight, among other things, false rape accusations and the "myth" that men don't do their fare share of housework. Rava said he is no longer a member of the group.



A representative for Shlesinger did not immediately return Rolling Stone's request for comment.