Bill Cosby Sentencing Scheduled for September

Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 24th and 25th, The Wrap reports.

Last month, a Pennsylvania jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was convicted on three counts of indecent aggravated assault: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administering an intoxicant. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

After the trial ended, Cosby was released on a $1 million bail. However, he has been confined to his home and can only leave under specific circumstances, such as for medical treatment or meetings with his legal counsel. He is also subject to GPS monitoring.

Cosby's guilty verdict was handed down after the initial trial ended with a deadlocked jury last June. Though the courtroom and judge remained the same, Judge Steven T. O'Neill allowed for markedly different proceedings, such as permitting five additional women to testify about their interactions with Cosby. New evidenced was admitted too, including details of decades-old settlement between Constand and Cosby after she sued him in civil court. A lawyer for Cosby portrayed Constand as a "con artist" and claimed she made up the incident in an attempt to get money from the comedian.

Over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault or misconduct, though Constand's accusation is the only to result in criminal charges.