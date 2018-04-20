'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Arrested for Alleged Ties to Sex Cult

Allison Mack, known for long-running role as Chloe Sullivan on the show Smallville, was arrested on Friday, News 4 New York reports. She allegedly has ties to the cult-like group NXIVM, whose leader, Keith Raniere, was arrested in March and charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy.

Related NXIVM: What We Know About Alleged Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor A new federal criminal complaint alleges that women were forced to be "slaves" to Keith Raniere, the controversial self-help group's co-founder

Mack was taken into custody by the FBI in Brooklyn, according to News 4. She is due to appear in court later on Friday.

Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM publicist and a whistleblower, has described Mack as a key figure in Raniere's organization – the person dubbed "CC-1" in a criminal complaint filed by FBI agent Michael Lever and unsealed in a Brooklyn court in March.

Lever's report alleges that Raniere is the "master" of pyramid-style "organized criminal group." Raniere, the only male in NXIVM, allegedly maintains sexual relationships with over a dozen women in the group and uses the threat of blackmail to prevent anyone from leaving the organization or publicizing its existence. In addition, Lever's complaint alleges that some women are forcibly branded with Raniere's initials, and that Raniere's "slaves" are encouraged to pay thousands of dollars to attend NXIVM workshops.

When Raniere was arrested in Mexico in March, he was staying at a at a $10,000-per-week luxury villa. Reports circulated online alleging that Mack was at the scene of the arrest. Raniere was subsequently extradited to Fort Worth and then transported to Brooklyn for preliminary hearings.