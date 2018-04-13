Howard Stern's 10 Most Outrageous Public Appearances
The radio host will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. Judging by history, the King of All Media will steal the show
If you've been listening to Howard Stern lately, you'll know that he is not looking forward to traveling to Cleveland to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He's spent recent weeks worrying about the quality of his speech, what toiletries he will bring with him on the trip, whether he'll look ugly on camera and lots, lots more. But anyone who has listened to Stern regularly knows that these rants are part of his process – during his four-decade broadcasting career, he has regularly managed to hit 'em with the Hein whenever he steps out of his broadcasting booth. Here's a celebration of Stern's greatest public spectacles.