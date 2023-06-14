Former Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Faces Another Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused by an Arizona woman of sexual assault and choking her unconscious, according to court filings in which the woman accused Bauer of raping her and getting her pregnant in late 2020.

According to USA Today, which first reported on the court filings, the woman filed the civil complaint against him in December and then amended it recently. Bauer denied the allegations in the court records and countersued the woman, accusing her of fraud, extortion and fabricating her pregnancy.

The woman is seeking $3.7 million in payment, per the filing, and an “apology to any women the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent.”

His attorneys claimed he had a consensual encounter with the Arizona woman in December 2020, and that she demanded $1.6 million to terminate her pregnancy. The countersuit alleged that Bauer had sent the victim $8,761.09 for the expenses related to her “alleged pregnancy and its subsequent termination.”

The woman is the fourth person to accuse Bauer of sexual assault. He was investigated by the Pasadena Police Department in 2021 after a woman alleged she was physically and sexually assaulted two different times. Bauer claimed the encounters were “consensual.” In February 2022, the L.A. County D.A.’s Office announced it would not file criminal charges.

A Washington Post report also found that Bauer had been accused of physical assault by a separate woman in 2017. Then, a third accuser came forward during MLB's investigation. Bauer has previously denied all allegations of sexual assault made by the three separate women.

In January, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that the organization was cutting ties with the pitcher. He currently plays professionally in Japan.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case… concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violation of this policy,” read the Dodgers’ statement.