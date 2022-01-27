Rolling Stone Live Returns for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

As the sporting world descends on Los Angeles in anticipation of the city’s first Super Bowl hosting gig in nearly 30 years, another storied event will also make its long overdue comeback. Rolling Stone is back to host one of Super Bowl Weekend’s most sought-after events: Rolling Stone Live. This year’s party will be hosted at Academy in Los Angeles, continuing a decade of tradition that has cemented Rolling Stone as a fixture during football’s biggest weekend.

And after a year away, it’s only appropriate that Rolling Stone Live comes back with a bang: Kid LAROI will be the headlining performer at this year’s event, joining a star-studded list of past performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Migos, Ciara, Nas, Avicii, Ludacris, Young Thug, Diplo, Questlove, T-Pain, French Montana, and DJ Khaled. Past events have included everything from album sneak peaks to special appearances, and this year’s party promises to have a few surprises up its sleeve with performances by Kaskade, Tinashe, Ian Dior and a show-stopping DJ set by Lil Jon from the MCM-sponsored outdoor stage.

Presenting partner Coinbase will have a tangible presence throughout the evening as the cryptocurrency platform and Rolling Stone team up to unveil the creation of an exclusive NFT. Designed in partnership with a collective of the industry’s most exciting creators, the digital artwork will be offered as a limited drop to Coinbase Wallet holders before it goes up for auction on the brand’s peer-to-peer NFT Marketplace later this year.

Leading up to the event in February, Rolling Stone will be on-site hosting studio sessions in partnership with Twitch and Doordash. The studio will double as a fan engagement experience, with Rolling Stone broadcasting in the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI from its Los Angeles-based headquarters with exclusive interviews from its creators studio and livestream video sessions leading up to the big game.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE, and if you’re a loyal Vivid Seats reward member you may just be in luck—the popular ticketing platform is gifting free entry and on-site VIP experiences to a select number of loyalty program members. Rolling Stone Live is back, and there’s no doubt that it’s making up for lost time.