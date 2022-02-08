Rolling Stone on Twitch is Bringing the Show to Super Bowl LVI

Do you know who played in the first-ever Super Bowl? Okay, maybe that’s too easy. Do you know which animals were featured in the first-ever halftime show? If you know the answer without Googling, you’ll want to join Rolling Stone as we ramp up to the Super Bowl with the ultimate Twitch tailgate party featuring music, trivia, and prize giveaways.

While the Super Bowl doesn’t kick off until February 13th, we’re starting the festivities tomorrow as our Rolling Stone on Twitch hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper bring their daily live show to Los Angeles. The pair will be providing commentary on the day’s most pressing music headlines with some football-themed flair thrown into the mix.

They’ll look back at Super Bowl history, run down some of the game’s memorable music moments, and interview a few of the entertainment world’s most passionate football fans. Plus, every day, there will be Super Bowl trivia with the chance to win gift cards courtesy of DoorDash. If you have opinions on the best touchdown dances, remember which football players also had musical careers, or thoughts on who put on the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever (* cough * Prince *cough *) you’ll definitely want to tune in. Since launching in March 2021, Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel has been booming with over 330 guest appearances, 115 live musical performances, and millions of views for 550+ hours of content.

“After almost a years’ worth of programming, 2 hours a day, 5 days a week, Rolling Stone on Twitch has grown exponentially through the hard work of our team,” says host Jon Weigell. “Although we spent most of 2021 in the studio, we’re excited to bring our energy and live content on the go! That of course starts with some shows in Los Angeles and the Rolling Stone Live event around the Super bowl.”

On the evening before the big game, our hosts will set up shop on the carpet of the 11th annual Rolling Stone Live party. From there, Jon and Charlie will offer up red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes interviews, and, of course, discussion and predictions for the big game. This year’s event will be capped with performances by The Kid LAROI, Kaskade, Tinashe, iann dior, and surprise guests who’ll be popping in all night long. “We’re thrilled to bring Rolling Stone Live back in a big way in 2022, starting with our flagship Super Bowl event,” said Gus Wenner, President and CEO of Rolling Stone.

For ten years, Rolling Stone has been a fixture during Super Bowl week, creating memorable experiences that bring together the best in music, sports, and entertainment. Don’t have a ticket? No problem! For the first time ever, the celebration will be broadcast on Twitch so everyone can join in on the fun, whether you’re on-site or on your couch.

“For over a decade, we’ve collaborated with truly fantastic artists for this experience, and with a headlining set by the Kid LAROI, this year will be no different,” said Wenner. As you get ready to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl, read up on your trivia, have your favorite football snacks delivered through DoorDash, and head to Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel for the biggest digital tailgate around.