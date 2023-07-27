LeBron James’ Son Bronny Discharged After Being ‘Successfully Treated’ for Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny is on the mend. After suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — where Bronny was being treated — shared that the USC Trojan is now home.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement Thursday. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

The statement added that he was at home resting and was cared for by the hospital’s “highly-trained staff” while he was hospitalized. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” the statement ended.

The message from Bronny’s doctors comes after his father LeBron offered a brief update and thanked fans and family for their “love and prayers” following his hospitalization.

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” he wrote. “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

The athlete was taken from the University of Southern California campus Monday, where practice was held, to the hospital where he was treated in the intensive care unit. He was later released to general care, a spokesperson for the James family said on Tuesday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement read Tuesday. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The highly-watched basketball player recently committed to USC and is expected to follow his father and enter the NBA.