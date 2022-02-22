iann dior and Lil Jon were pure bliss at Rolling Stone Live: Los Angeles

The outdoor stage at Academy in Hollywood was the place to be on Super Bowl eve. Under the strobe lights, MCM Worldwide presented a lineup for Rolling Stone’s annual Super Bowl weekend party that properly coronated the first big game in Los Angeles in nearly 30 years.

Iann dior, the chart-topping artist from Texas by way of Puerto Rico, kicked off the show. Dior took the stage in an MCM x Misa Hylton custom look inspired by favorite artist, Prince: a pair of purple silk bell bottoms and tuxedo vest (with purple heels to match), embroidered on the back with MCM’s laurel emblem adorned in Swarovski Crystals. Catcalls rang out as dior winked at the swooning crowd. He performed selections from his sophomore album On to Better Things, released last month, with the support of a three-piece band. The group rocked hardest on the Travis Barker-produced tracks “Obvious” and “Hopeless Romantic,” but it was dior’s five-times platinum hit “Mood,” a collaboration with 24kGoldn, that stole the show. The front rows sang every word.

From there, Grammy-winning artist, Lil Jon, turned the romantic mood upside down with a showstopping DJ set of nostalgic rap hits. He opened with a West Coast medley in dedication to the Super Bowl halftime performers. “It’s only right we start like this,” he explained before blending Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” into “Gin and Juice.” Of course, he also spun his own Eastside Boyz hit, “Get Low,” after teasing the crowd. “Some of y’all don’t know where the window and where the wall is,” he joked, but once the beat dropped, his audience followed him from the window to the wall and back.

To see more scenes from the epic MCM-sponsored stage at Rolling Stone Live: Los Angeles check out the video below: