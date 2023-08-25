×
Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Was Likely Caused by Congenital Heart Defect

The USC freshman guard was discharged from the hospital about four weeks ago after suffering cardiac arrest
Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron James’ son Bronny is expected to return to the court “in the very near future” after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, a James family spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

The likely cause of Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect, which was identified after an initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic, according to the update, per Sports Illustrated.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been identified,” the statement read. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated.”

The release continued, “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

The USC freshman guard was discharged from the hospital about four weeks ago after the incident. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement at the time. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

Earlier this week, LeBron and Bronny joined Drake during his champion walk through the audience and up to the stage on his It’s All a Blur tour. During the walkthrough, LeBron placed his hands on his son’s shoulders and embraced him as they moved through the audience.

In a brief update days after his son’s collapse, Lebron shared a post on social media: “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

