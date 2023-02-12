Bradley Cooper (Almost) Had the Best Super Bowl
Philadelphia native and Eagles fan Bradley Cooper was all over Super Bowl VII, apparently having the time of his life as his team battled the Kansas City Chiefs in a close game. It was only in the final seconds that his hopes of a win were dashed.
As in 2018, when Philly clinched its first-ever Super Bowl win, the Silver Linings Playbook actor took in the spectacle from the box of team owner Jeffrey Lurie — and could be seen in full hype mode whenever they scored.
Cooper also lent his voice for the Eagles’ pre-game introduction. “We sacrifice out of love,” he said in the video montage. “Love of our teammates, our coaches, our city.” He concluded: “Together, we’ve got one goal… bring that Lombardi Trophy back home.”
As if that weren’t enough Bradley for one evening, Cooper appeared in a T-Mobile ad with his mom, Gloria Campano. In the spot, she comments that her son looks like a “flamingo” in the brand’s signature pink, reminds him that he’s never won an Oscar, and has some trouble remembering the pitch for “America’s largest 5G network.” Throughout the game, T-Mobile shared many more amusing behind-the-scenes clips of the pair filming.
Alas, Cooper’s passionate support and spokesman skills didn’t translate into a Philly triumph, as the Chiefs ultimately came out on top, 38-35. But he got to see a free concert by pregnant Rihanna, so he can’t complain too much. Truly always a silver lining.