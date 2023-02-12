fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Super Bowl LVII

Bradley Cooper (Almost) Had the Best Super Bowl

From the Eagles’ intros to his T-Mobile ad, the Philadelphia native enjoyed a magical evening — except for his team’s loss
Bradley Cooper in a Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile.
Bradley Cooper in a Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. T-Mobile

Philadelphia native and Eagles fan Bradley Cooper was all over Super Bowl VII, apparently having the time of his life as his team battled the Kansas City Chiefs in a close game. It was only in the final seconds that his hopes of a win were dashed.

As in 2018, when Philly clinched its first-ever Super Bowl win, the Silver Linings Playbook actor took in the spectacle from the box of team owner Jeffrey Lurie — and could be seen in full hype mode whenever they scored.

Cooper also lent his voice for the Eagles’ pre-game introduction. “We sacrifice out of love,” he said in the video montage. “Love of our teammates, our coaches, our city.” He concluded: “Together, we’ve got one goal… bring that Lombardi Trophy back home.”  

Trending

As if that weren’t enough Bradley for one evening, Cooper appeared in a T-Mobile ad with his mom, Gloria Campano. In the spot, she comments that her son looks like a “flamingo” in the brand’s signature pink, reminds him that he’s never won an Oscar, and has some trouble remembering the pitch for “America’s largest 5G network.” Throughout the game, T-Mobile shared many more amusing behind-the-scenes clips of the pair filming.

Alas, Cooper’s passionate support and spokesman skills didn’t translate into a Philly triumph, as the Chiefs ultimately came out on top, 38-35. But he got to see a free concert by pregnant Rihanna, so he can’t complain too much. Truly always a silver lining.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

‘This Could Be a Career Ender’: Elizabeth Banks Risks It All for the Gory, R-Rated ‘Cocaine Bear’

Inside the Implosion of Justin Roiland’s Animation Empire

Emily Ratajkowski Freed the Nipple in a Sheer All-Brown Ensemble That Proves She’s in Her Most Confident Era Yet

50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living "The American Dream"

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad