Women Shaping the Future: Photos

Thumbnails
Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca
Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca
Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca
Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca
Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca
Lexey Swall for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Alexis Arenas for T.H.E Artist Agency
Sami Drasin
Jessica Foley/© Planned Parenthood Federation of America
LeAnn Mueller for Rolling Stone
Jenn Ackerman
Randee St Nicholas
Jessica Lehrman for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Harper for Exclusive Artists
Cayce Clifford for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Erika Taniguchi at Kern Represents
Brittany Greeson for Rolling Stone
Kelia Anne for Rolling Stone
Amanda Marsalis for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Rebecca Taft for Exclusive Artists
In January, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi charmed the internet with a fiercely spunky, smiley, physics-defying floor routine at a meet that scored her a perfect 10 — and more than 40 million views. A gymnast since age three, Ohashi quickly climbed the elite ranks. She beat Simone Biles to win the 2013 American Cup and was on track to make the Olympic team. But she struggled with an eating disorder and that year learned she’d fractured her back, a potential career-ender. “It was a relief,” she says. “Then, once I figured out I didn’t have anything else I knew how to do, it was devastating.” After a yearlong break, Ohashi rediscovered her love for the sport at the collegiate level; she was the NCAA’s top-ranked gymnast in floor exercise last season. “The joy won’t always be there,” says Ohashi, who’ll graduate this spring with a gender-studies degree. “But the dedication you learn from sticking to it is a reward.” In This Article: direct, WIC2019, Women Shaping the Future Want more Rolling Stone? Sign up for our newsletter. SPONSORED STORIES Are you on Medicare? If you live in New York, Read This Are you on Medicare? If you live in New York, Read This Quick Medigap Lifestyle Enhancement with CBD Lifestyle Enhancement with CBD Elixinol New York: Gov't May Pay Off Your Mortgage If You Have No Missed Payments (You Must Qualify) New York: Gov't May Pay Off Your Mortgage If You Have No Missed Payments (You Must Qualify) Experts in Saving Billionaire Ken Fisher: My Top Tips for Retirees Billionaire Ken Fisher: My Top Tips for Retirees Fisher Investments One Thing All Liars Have in Common, Brace Yourself One Thing All Liars Have in Common, Brace Yourself TruthFinder This Is How She "Got Rid" Of Toenail Fungus (Watch Now) This Is How She "Got Rid" Of Toenail Fungus (Watch Now) healthbenefits.club Recommended by Sponsored Stories Do you know the 5 qualities of high-potential talent? Oracle Retail Digital Trends Survey Finds Retailers Must Adopt Digital Experience Riverbed Improve Night Vision By 300% With Those Amazing Glasses Night Vision 2019 Chiropractors Baffled: Simple Stretch Relieves Years of Back Pain (Watch) healthtoday.online The Non-Surgical Knee Fix Seniors Swear By www.arthrozene.com The Leading Attorneys In New York Attorney | Sponsored Links More From Rolling Stone Johnny Depp Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Back on Market at Drastically Reduced Price The First Time: Cinematographer Rachel Morrison 25 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at SXSW 2019 International Women’s Day Has Its Roots In Socialist Feminism Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reaches Her Breaking Point in Trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Act’ Recommended by Trending John Lydon and Marky Ramone. ‘Punk’: Johnny Rotten, Marky Ramone Spar at ‘Off the F–king Rails’ Documentary Event The Tragedy and Torment of Lil Peep ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Featuring Michael Jackson to be Pulled House Bill Introduced to Remove Marijuana from List of Controlled Substances Flashback: Chris Cornell Writes ‘Spoonman’ Based on a Fake ‘Singles’ Tape
Sarah Frankie Linder for Rolling Stone
Mei Tao for Rolling Stone. Hair by Katie Hughes. Makeup by David Lopez. Beauty by Revlon. Styling by Jordan Foster for the Only.Agency. Bodysuit by Alexander Wang X Uniqlo. Jeans by J Brand. Shoes by Pierre Hardy. Necklace and Earrings by Lana Jewelry
Anna Tärnhuvud for Rolling Stone
Annie Marie Musselman for Rolling Stone
Dana Scruggs for Rolling Stone
Photograph by Yana Yatsuk
Ryan Pfluger for Rolling Stone. Grooming by Molly Greenwald. Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn for the Only.Agency
Sami Drasin for Rolling Stone. Hair by Gui Schoedler for Exclusive Artists. Makeup by Marla Vazquez. Styling by Katie Qian. Location courtesy of Break Room 86. Jacket by Champion. Shorts by Kid Super. Shoes by Jimmy Choo. Earrings by Zara
Photograph by Rozette Rago