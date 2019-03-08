Women Shaping the Future: Photos

“I don’t care what’s in your heart if how you are voting is the same as someone who is actually racist. At the end of the day, they think that their intentions are gonna save them, but the actual decisions you make matter. I am tired of people saying, “I’m gonna vote the same way as bigots, but I don’t share the ideology of bigots.” Well, you share the action and the agenda of bigots. We need to hold that accountable.”

GOP operatives in her home state have fixed her with the derisive nickname “The Senator of Small Things.” She acknowledges a certain sexism in the critique — “like I’m a little girl, doing little things” — but just rolls her eyes at it. “You can’t let it dominate your mindset,” she says, smiling. “You have to keep going. That’s the only way you’re going to get power.”

“I have my shawl vault — they’re all in temperature-controlled storage. I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them. If I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book: There’s Enough Shawls to Go Around.

Katelyn Ohashi

The UCLA gymnast whose floor routine rocked YouTube nearly left the sport — but after a hard-earned comeback she’s jumping for joy Read the story

In January, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi charmed the internet with a fiercely spunky, smiley, physics-defying floor routine at a meet that scored her a perfect 10 — and more than 40 million views. A gymnast since age three, Ohashi quickly climbed the elite ranks. She beat Simone Biles to win the 2013 American Cup and was on track to make the Olympic team. But she struggled with an eating disorder and that year learned she'd fractured her back, a potential career-ender. "It was a relief," she says. "Then, once I figured out I didn't have anything else I knew how to do, it was devastating." After a yearlong break, Ohashi rediscovered her love for the sport at the collegiate level; she was the NCAA's top-ranked gymnast in floor exercise last season. "The joy won't always be there," says Ohashi, who'll graduate this spring with a gender-studies degree. "But the dedication you learn from sticking to it is a reward." In This Article: direct, WIC2019, Women Shaping the Future