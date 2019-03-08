Women Shaping the Future: Photos

Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
Reps. Ilhan Omar, Jahana Hayes, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Photographed in Washington, DC, on January 11th, 2019.
“I don’t care what’s in your heart if how you are voting is the same as someone who is actually racist. At the end of the day, they think that their intentions are gonna save them, but the actual decisions you make matter. I am tired of people saying, “I’m gonna vote the same way as bigots, but I don’t share the ideology of bigots.” Well, you share the action and the agenda of bigots. We need to hold that accountable.” Read the story
“I never expected to win,” says Jahana Hayes, the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. “I thought it would be a damn good try, and people would get encouraged, and then the next time someone else would do it.”  Read the Story
Refugee. Immigrant. Muslim. She’s everything Trump is trying to ban. Now she’s in Congress Read the Story
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke to us about outsmarting Republicans, skepticism of the Green New Deal and not having any regrets. Read the story
Vanita Gupta is the first woman to helm the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights Read the Story
The engineers and scientists uncovering the Red Planet’s secrets. Read More
The new president of Planned Parenthood is taking on the systemic injustices in medical care. Read the story
Netflix’s head of original content is leading us into the streaming age — and reshaping entertainment. Read the story
GOP operatives in her home state have fixed her with the derisive nickname “The Senator of Small Things.” She acknowledges a certain sexism in the critique — “like I’m a little girl, doing little things” — but just rolls her eyes at it. “You can’t let it dominate your mindset,” she says, smiling. “You have to keep going. That’s the only way you’re going to get power.” Read the story
“I have my shawl vault — they’re all in temperature-controlled storage. I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them. If I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book: There’s Enough Shawls to Go Around. Read the story
The cinematographer is the first woman in her field ever nominated for an Oscar — and she’s just getting started. Read the story
The Berkeley biochemist helped discover a world-changing biotechnology Read the story
The breakout author mines dark relationships in horror-tinged short stories perfect for the #MeToo era Read the story
The nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate is an activist at heart Read the story
The three-Michelin-star chef is on fire in the kitchen — and hell-bent on saving the world outside of it Read the story
The UCLA gymnast whose floor routine rocked YouTube nearly left the sport — but after a hard-earned comeback she’s jumping for joy Read the story
The Bumble app creator worked to battle sexism — and managed to disrupt the dating world Read the story
Given her massive reach, Graham has grand plans for media moguldom. Beyond her podcast, she hosts Lifetime’s American Beauty Star, a competition for hair and makeup artists, and has launched Fearless, a reality lifestyle show on Ellen DeGeneres’ digital network. Watch the video
The 16-year-old Swedish activist’s #FridaysForFuture protests have galvanized young people around the world Read the story
Brandi Carlisle at home with her daughter in Maple Valley, Washington. Read the story
“I learned I can do this, we can do this,” says the Georgia Democrat. “We need to be thinking about what else do we want? What else can we have? Read the story
Shawn Mendes’ closest studio collaborator is a Top 40 auteur who sounds like no one but herself Read the story
How the comedian harnessed a painful upbringing to make her explosive Netflix special Nanette Read the story
Why LGBTQ pop fans embrace the L.A.-born singer as their ‘Lesbian Jesus’ Read the story
How the former ESPN sportscaster took on Trump and found a new purpose on the national stage Read the story
Close thumbnails

Women Shaping the Future: Photos

Women Shaping the Future: March 2019 Cover Subjects of Rolling Stone

Reps. Ilhan Omar, Jahana Hayes, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Photographed in Washington, DC, on January 11th, 2019.

Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“I don’t care what’s in your heart if how you are voting is the same as someone who is actually racist. At the end of the day, they think that their intentions are gonna save them, but the actual decisions you make matter. I am tired of people saying, “I’m gonna vote the same way as bigots, but I don’t share the ideology of bigots.” Well, you share the action and the agenda of bigots. We need to hold that accountable.”

Read the story

Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca

Rep. Jahana Hayes

“I never expected to win,” says Jahana Hayes, the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. “I thought it would be a damn good try, and people would get encouraged, and then the next time someone else would do it.” 

Read the Story

Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Refugee. Immigrant. Muslim. She’s everything Trump is trying to ban. Now she’s in Congress

Read the Story

Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke to us about outsmarting Republicans, skepticism of the Green New Deal and not having any regrets. Read the story

Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone. Makeup by Todd Harris and Carrie Lamarca

Vanita Gupta

Vanita Gupta is the first woman to helm the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Read the Story

Lexey Swall for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Alexis Arenas for T.H.E Artist Agency

Women of NASA’s Mission to Mars

The engineers and scientists uncovering the Red Planet’s secrets.

Read More

Sami Drasin

Dr. Leana Wen

The new president of Planned Parenthood is taking on the systemic injustices in medical care.

Read the story

Jessica Foley/© Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Cindy Holland

Netflix’s head of original content is leading us into the streaming age — and reshaping entertainment.

Read the story

LeAnn Mueller for Rolling Stone

Senator Amy Klobuchar

GOP operatives in her home state have fixed her with the derisive nickname “The Senator of Small Things.” She acknowledges a certain sexism in the critique — “like I’m a little girl, doing little things” — but just rolls her eyes at it. “You can’t let it dominate your mindset,” she says, smiling. “You have to keep going. That’s the only way you’re going to get power.”

Read the story

Jenn Ackerman

Stevie Nicks

“I have my shawl vault — they’re all in temperature-controlled storage. I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them. If I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book: There’s Enough Shawls to Go Around.

Read the story

Randee St Nicholas

Rachel Morrison

The cinematographer is the first woman in her field ever nominated for an Oscar — and she’s just getting started.

Read the story

Jessica Lehrman for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Harper for Exclusive Artists

Jennifer Doudna

The Berkeley biochemist helped discover a world-changing biotechnology

Read the story

Cayce Clifford for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Erika Taniguchi at Kern Represents

Kristen Roupenian

The breakout author mines dark relationships in horror-tinged short stories perfect for the #MeToo era

Read the story

Brittany Greeson for Rolling Stone

Amanda Gorman

The nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate is an activist at heart

Read the story

Kelia Anne for Rolling Stone

Dominigue Crenn

The three-Michelin-star chef is on fire in the kitchen — and hell-bent on saving the world outside of it

Read the story

Amanda Marsalis for Rolling Stone. Hair and Makeup by Rebecca Taft for Exclusive Artists

Katelyn Ohashi

The UCLA gymnast whose floor routine rocked YouTube nearly left the sport — but after a hard-earned comeback she’s jumping for joy

Read the story

In January, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi charmed the internet with a fiercely spunky, smiley, physics-defying floor routine at a meet that scored her a perfect 10 — and more than 40 million views. A gymnast since age three, Ohashi quickly climbed the elite ranks. She beat Simone Biles to win the 2013 American Cup and was on track to make the Olympic team. But she struggled with an eating disorder and that year learned she’d fractured her back, a potential career-ender. “It was a relief,” she says. “Then, once I figured out I didn’t have anything else I knew how to do, it was devastating.” After a yearlong break, Ohashi rediscovered her love for the sport at the collegiate level; she was the NCAA’s top-ranked gymnast in floor exercise last season. “The joy won’t always be there,” says Ohashi, who’ll graduate this spring with a gender-studies degree. “But the dedication you learn from sticking to it is a reward.” In This Article: direct, WIC2019, Women Shaping the Future Want more Rolling Stone? Sign up for our newsletter. SPONSORED STORIES Are you on Medicare? If you live in New York, Read This Are you on Medicare? If you live in New York, Read This Quick Medigap Lifestyle Enhancement with CBD Lifestyle Enhancement with CBD Elixinol New York: Gov't May Pay Off Your Mortgage If You Have No Missed Payments (You Must Qualify) New York: Gov't May Pay Off Your Mortgage If You Have No Missed Payments (You Must Qualify) Experts in Saving Billionaire Ken Fisher: My Top Tips for Retirees Billionaire Ken Fisher: My Top Tips for Retirees Fisher Investments One Thing All Liars Have in Common, Brace Yourself One Thing All Liars Have in Common, Brace Yourself TruthFinder This Is How She "Got Rid" Of Toenail Fungus (Watch Now) This Is How She "Got Rid" Of Toenail Fungus (Watch Now) healthbenefits.club Recommended by Sponsored Stories Do you know the 5 qualities of high-potential talent? Oracle Retail Digital Trends Survey Finds Retailers Must Adopt Digital Experience Riverbed Improve Night Vision By 300% With Those Amazing Glasses Night Vision 2019 Chiropractors Baffled: Simple Stretch Relieves Years of Back Pain (Watch) healthtoday.online The Non-Surgical Knee Fix Seniors Swear By www.arthrozene.com The Leading Attorneys In New York Attorney | Sponsored Links More From Rolling Stone Johnny Depp Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Back on Market at Drastically Reduced Price The First Time: Cinematographer Rachel Morrison 25 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at SXSW 2019 International Women’s Day Has Its Roots In Socialist Feminism Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reaches Her Breaking Point in Trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Act’ Recommended by Trending John Lydon and Marky Ramone. ‘Punk’: Johnny Rotten, Marky Ramone Spar at ‘Off the F–king Rails’ Documentary Event The Tragedy and Torment of Lil Peep ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Featuring Michael Jackson to be Pulled House Bill Introduced to Remove Marijuana from List of Controlled Substances Flashback: Chris Cornell Writes ‘Spoonman’ Based on a Fake ‘Singles’ Tape

Whitney Wolfe

The Bumble app creator worked to battle sexism — and managed to disrupt the dating world

Read the story

Sarah Frankie Linder for Rolling Stone

Ashley Graham

Given her massive reach, Graham has grand plans for media moguldom. Beyond her podcast, she hosts Lifetime’s American Beauty Star, a competition for hair and makeup artists, and has launched Fearless, a reality lifestyle show on Ellen DeGeneres’ digital network.

Watch the video

Mei Tao for Rolling Stone. Hair by Katie Hughes. Makeup by David Lopez. Beauty by Revlon. Styling by Jordan Foster for the Only.Agency. Bodysuit by Alexander Wang X Uniqlo. Jeans by J Brand. Shoes by Pierre Hardy. Necklace and Earrings by Lana Jewelry

Greta Thurnberg

The 16-year-old Swedish activist’s #FridaysForFuture protests have galvanized young people around the world

Read the story

Anna Tärnhuvud for Rolling Stone

Brandi Carlisle

Brandi Carlisle at home with her daughter in Maple Valley, Washington.

Read the story

Annie Marie Musselman for Rolling Stone

Stacey Abrams

“I learned I can do this, we can do this,” says the Georgia Democrat. “We need to be thinking about what else do we want? What else can we have?

Read the story

Dana Scruggs for Rolling Stone

Teddy Geiger

Shawn Mendes’ closest studio collaborator is a Top 40 auteur who sounds like no one but herself

Read the story

Photograph by Yana Yatsuk

Hannah Gadsby

How the comedian harnessed a painful upbringing to make her explosive Netflix special Nanette

Read the story

Ryan Pfluger for Rolling Stone. Grooming by Molly Greenwald. Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn for the Only.Agency

Hayley Kiyoko

Why LGBTQ pop fans embrace the L.A.-born singer as their ‘Lesbian Jesus’

Read the story

Sami Drasin for Rolling Stone. Hair by Gui Schoedler for Exclusive Artists. Makeup by Marla Vazquez. Styling by Katie Qian. Location courtesy of Break Room 86. Jacket by Champion. Shorts by Kid Super. Shoes by Jimmy Choo. Earrings by Zara

Jemele Hill

How the former ESPN sportscaster took on Trump and found a new purpose on the national stage

Read the story

Photograph by Rozette Rago

ad