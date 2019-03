Women of Kuwait: Photos by Maha Alasaker, Words by Nada Faris

Photographer Maha Alasaker began making environmental portraits of Kuwaiti women in their homes in Kuwait in the most intimate space, their bedroom, which offer an unprecedented glimpse into these women’s private, more authentic lives.

Women in Kuwait brings together 25 portraits from the series accompanied by excerpts from interviews with the subjects conducted by Alasaker’s creative partner, Nada Faris, a Kuwaiti writer and performance poet. The women featured in the book highlight the diversity of Kuwaiti women’s professional ambitions: a chef, a journalist, an orthodondist, a senior executive, a financial researcher, an economist, a stylist and a veterinarian. Here, a selection from the book of photographs.

44 married master lifecoach English literature , (2018)