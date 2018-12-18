Cannabis Gift Guide 2018

Back when Dosist was called Humblt, the company carved out a following by inventing an ingenious piece of weed tech — a disposable pen, shaped not unlike an o.b. tampon, that was filled with propiretary blends of cannabis oil that induced feelings like “calm,” “sleep” and “arouse.” Better yet, the pen vibrated after you inhaled the correct dose, making pacing yourself extremely easy. The only problem was, to get the high-end oil in the high-end piece meant a high-end price: $100 for 200 hits. So when they changed their name at the end of last year, they also introduced a smaller size, $40 for 50 hits, which means you can try out a few different formulations, without the commitment. (Avaliable in California and Florida; Dosist pens, $40-$100; Gift set of 200-hit pen and candle, $100)