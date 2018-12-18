Cannabis Gift Guide 2018

When developing their first line of oil pens, White Fox decided to go in a rather, uh, sexy direction. The brand — which started with cannabis tinctures in 2007 — combined THC and CBD with herbs like saffron, cardamum and valerian walichi root to produce some of the most complex flavors on the vape market. Though there are only three, each one has a purpose: one is an aphrodesiac for women, onefor men, and the last is made for sleep. And while we can’t guarantee that they will increase “stamina and sensual sensitivity,” or “enhance the lucid dream state,” as the packaging promises, we can confidently say they will get you thoroughly yet comfortably stoned. (Available in California, $42-65)