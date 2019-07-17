Cannabis Products We Love

Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
This powerful battery works with most standard 510 vape cartridges — the circular ones with threading at one end — and offers long life and multiple settings for a personalized high. But really, all you need to know is that the Vessel will make any oil cartridge hit like a dream. $100; VesselBrand.com 
California-based Kurvana’s new line of single-strain oils uses a high-tech, proprietary extraction process to recreate your favorite bud. Whether you’re into couch-oriented indicas or adventure-worthy sativas, there’s a strain for you.  From $40 for .5 g; available only in California; Kurvana.com for locations. 
For those who are looking to upgrade from a traditional one-hitter, the Silverstick offers an ingenious addition: a chamber to add a filter, preventing the age-old (and ever-annoying) mouthful of ash that invitably comes with small pipes. Bonus, they make beautiful wooden dugouts and leather pouches to keep all your smoking devices in one place.  From $25; TheSilverstick.com
No longer will you have to worry about knocking a glass piece off the coffee table — Eyce’s whole line of rubber bowls is great for the klutzy smoker. Each featuers a small piece of clear glass to drop in the bud as well as a metal poker conveniently hidden in the frame. On top of that, the hammer has a small chamber to hold extra weed. $44.99; Vapor.com  
Sure, these might not look like much, but OLO Strips could completely change the way you think about getting high. With all the heft of a Listerine Strip, these come in a variety of formulations — 5 and 10 mg doses, opimized for moods like social, focus and chill. Even better, the single-serving strips come in discreet sheaths that can be kept in your purse or wallet. Just pop them under your tounge, and within a few minute, feel the gentle tingle of THC — without any visible (or smellable) byproduct.  Packs of eight strips from $30; available only in California; Getolo.com for locations 
OG vape brand G Pen has an extensive (and ever-growing) line of prodcuts, all of which work great — and the Nova is no exception. This two-in-one device not only operates as a battery for most standard vape cartradges, it also comes with an attachment that gives you the ability to vape flower.  $34.95; gpen.com
Since Kiva Confections launched in 2010, the’ve expanded into gummies, mints, and bite-sized treats. But their first product — a classic, cannabis-infused chocolate bar — is still one of the best on the California market. That’s probably because they’ve stuck to their formula: Pairing high-quality chocolate and cannabis extractions to make edibles that are consistantly tasty — and reliably effective. $20/100 mg THC bar; available in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Illinois; KivaConfections.com for locations
This digital bong lets you do “dabs,” i.e., vape concentrates at extreme temps, giving a rush of THC and a high like no other. Since launching in 2018, they’ve branched out from the simple, sleek design, and now offer an annual contest for artists to reimagine the rig — sometimes with outrageos results.  From $379.99; Puffco.com 
This Oregon-made topical might not get you high, but with THC and Chinese herbal extracts, it can ease nearly any pain. Not only that, thanks to the rich formulation, it can help with conditions like chafed skin and sunburn.  $30/one oz; available only in Oregon; PeakExtracts.com for locations 
The Stonedware Geopipe comes in a variety of colors and sizes — but they’re all cute enough for the coffee table, and funcional enough for true stoners. From $80; StonedwareCompany.com 
The “Sativa Sour” is Colorado’s bestselling edible, but Wana also makes indicas and hybrids in a variety of flavors. Careful, though, as most of the flavors contain 10 mg of THC per peice — enough to hit even some experienced potheads pretty hard.  Prices vary by state; available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, and Michigan; KivaConfections.com for locations  
There’s a reason this looks a little like a Juul — the e-cig spun off from this Pax vape device back in 2016. But thanks to its ubiquity, the Pax Era is delighfully inconspicuous, so when you plug in a pod (sold seperately through licensed cannabis companies in nearly every legal state) you can get high almost anywhere.  Battery, $29.99; Pax.com
Higher Standards, an elegant headshop in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea Market, is possibly the best metaphor for how New York City currently feels about weed: It’s fine for stoners to visibly mingle with the general population, just make sure to do it in style. So it’s a good thing they brought with them this high-end bong — simple, durible, and easy to clean, with a classic style that would look great in any glitsy West Side condo’s kitchen.  $160; HigherStandards.com 
Close thumbnails

Cannabis Products We Love

Vessel Battery

This powerful battery works with most standard 510 vape cartridges — the circular ones with threading at one end — and offers long life and multiple settings for a personalized high. But really, all you need to know is that the Vessel will make any oil cartridge hit like a dream.

$100; VesselBrand.com 

Kurvana ASCND Cartridges

California-based Kurvana’s new line of single-strain oils uses a high-tech, proprietary extraction process to recreate your favorite bud. Whether you’re into couch-oriented indicas or adventure-worthy sativas, there’s a strain for you. 

From $40 for .5 g; available only in California; Kurvana.com for locations. 

Silverstick

For those who are looking to upgrade from a traditional one-hitter, the Silverstick offers an ingenious addition: a chamber to add a filter, preventing the age-old (and ever-annoying) mouthful of ash that invitably comes with small pipes. Bonus, they make beautiful wooden dugouts and leather pouches to keep all your smoking devices in one place. 

From $25; TheSilverstick.com

Eyce Hammer

No longer will you have to worry about knocking a glass piece off the coffee table — Eyce’s whole line of rubber bowls is great for the klutzy smoker. Each featuers a small piece of clear glass to drop in the bud as well as a metal poker conveniently hidden in the frame. On top of that, the hammer has a small chamber to hold extra weed.

$44.99; Vapor.com

 

OLO Strips

Sure, these might not look like much, but OLO Strips could completely change the way you think about getting high. With all the heft of a Listerine Strip, these come in a variety of formulations — 5 and 10 mg doses, opimized for moods like social, focus and chill. Even better, the single-serving strips come in discreet sheaths that can be kept in your purse or wallet. Just pop them under your tounge, and within a few minute, feel the gentle tingle of THC — without any visible (or smellable) byproduct. 

Packs of eight strips from $30; available only in California; Getolo.com for locations 

G Pen Nova

OG vape brand G Pen has an extensive (and ever-growing) line of prodcuts, all of which work great — and the Nova is no exception. This two-in-one device not only operates as a battery for most standard vape cartradges, it also comes with an attachment that gives you the ability to vape flower. 

$34.95; gpen.com

Kiva Confections Chocolate Bars

Since Kiva Confections launched in 2010, the’ve expanded into gummies, mints, and bite-sized treats. But their first product — a classic, cannabis-infused chocolate bar — is still one of the best on the California market. That’s probably because they’ve stuck to their formula: Pairing high-quality chocolate and cannabis extractions to make edibles that are consistantly tasty — and reliably effective.

$20/100 mg THC bar; available in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Illinois; KivaConfections.com for locations

Puffco Peak

This digital bong lets you do “dabs,” i.e., vape concentrates at extreme temps, giving a rush of THC and a high like no other. Since launching in 2018, they’ve branched out from the simple, sleek design, and now offer an annual contest for artists to reimagine the rig — sometimes with outrageos results. 

From $379.99; Puffco.com 

Peak Extracts’ Rescue Rub

This Oregon-made topical might not get you high, but with THC and Chinese herbal extracts, it can ease nearly any pain. Not only that, thanks to the rich formulation, it can help with conditions like chafed skin and sunburn. 

$30/one oz; available only in Oregon; PeakExtracts.com for locations 

Stonedware Geopipes

The Stonedware Geopipe comes in a variety of colors and sizes — but they’re all cute enough for the coffee table, and funcional enough for true stoners.

From $80; StonedwareCompany.com 

Arthur HItchcock

Wana Gummies

The “Sativa Sour” is Colorado’s bestselling edible, but Wana also makes indicas and hybrids in a variety of flavors. Careful, though, as most of the flavors contain 10 mg of THC per peice — enough to hit even some experienced potheads pretty hard. 

Prices vary by state; available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, and Michigan; KivaConfections.com for locations

 

Pax Era

There’s a reason this looks a little like a Juul — the e-cig spun off from this Pax vape device back in 2016. But thanks to its ubiquity, the Pax Era is delighfully inconspicuous, so when you plug in a pod (sold seperately through licensed cannabis companies in nearly every legal state) you can get high almost anywhere. 

Battery, $29.99; Pax.com

Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker

Higher Standards, an elegant headshop in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea Market, is possibly the best metaphor for how New York City currently feels about weed: It’s fine for stoners to visibly mingle with the general population, just make sure to do it in style. So it’s a good thing they brought with them this high-end bong — simple, durible, and easy to clean, with a classic style that would look great in any glitsy West Side condo’s kitchen. 

$160; HigherStandards.com 

Kevin_Tydlaska

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.