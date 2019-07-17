Cannabis Products We Love

Sure, these might not look like much, but OLO Strips could completely change the way you think about getting high. With all the heft of a Listerine Strip, these come in a variety of formulations — 5 and 10 mg doses, opimized for moods like social, focus and chill. Even better, the single-serving strips come in discreet sheaths that can be kept in your purse or wallet. Just pop them under your tounge, and within a few minute, feel the gentle tingle of THC — without any visible (or smellable) byproduct.

Packs of eight strips from $30; available only in California; Getolo.com for locations