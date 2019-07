U.S. Women’s Soccer Ticker-Tape Parade in NYC: Photos

Hailie Searles, Sage Garrison, and Kennedy Heichel, all made the trek from Ithaca, New York. “In 2015, we went to Canada for the World Cup. We just graduated recently and wanted to celebrate so we drove here from Ithaca to show our support,” says Heichel, 17. “Plus I am very impulsive.”

As for Searles, 21, she just wanted to see her idols. “We have been playing soccer for ages and these women have inspired me from the beginning,” she explains.