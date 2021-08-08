Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremonies of 2021 Games

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony aired live at 7 a.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th, after the last gold medal event, the men’s water polo final. The time difference in Tokyo means that the prime time rebroadcast will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th. The theme of the event was “Worlds We Share,” and you can see images here. The event celebrated Japanese culture — from taiko drumming and Harajuku street fashion to J-pop hits and Ainu dance — before handing off to France, the country that will host the 2024 games in Paris, with the theme, “Made for Sharing.”

