 Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremonies of 2021 Games - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Die Hard Trump Supporters Increasingly Demand Violence If He Isn’t Reinstated, Homeland Security Warns
Home Culture Culture Pictures

Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremonies of 2021 Games

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Performers wave to the crowd during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Performers wave to the crowd during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021.

Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP via Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony aired live at 7 a.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th, after the last gold medal event, the men’s water polo final. The time difference in Tokyo means that the prime time rebroadcast will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th. The theme of the event was “Worlds We Share,” and you can see images here. The event celebrated Japanese culture — from taiko drumming and Harajuku street fashion to J-pop hits and Ainu dance — before handing off to France, the country that will host the 2024 games in Paris, with the theme, “Made for Sharing.”

Everything you need to know about how to stream them here.

In This Article: 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Olympics

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.