The Homicide Squad: A Year Inside the NYPD’s Brooklyn North Command

“I truly believe it’s a calling, not a job” says Detective Thomas Handley of the NYPD’s Brooklyn North homicide squad. Brooklyn North, which covers neighborhoods including East New York, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick, allowed ROLLING STONE to shadow its homicide detectives over the course of a year, following them into crime scenes and across the arc of investigations. 
“Nobody’s welcome in the office. I’m not trying to be a dick. It’s been like that for 20 years,” says Lt. Samuel Herrera about homicide’s 90th Precinct squad room, where Fox News is often playing on a TV atop the file cabinets. With so many files digitized and the abundance of surveillance video, a lot of detective work can be done from a desk. But the job is still all-consuming. “You have instant access to things, so you’re always running stuff on old cases,” says Handley. “It kind of becomes obsessive, or like a passion.” 
“This is the 75, we’ve got nothing but stories,” says a detective in East New York’s 75th Precinct, once known as the city’s most violent. During the peak, in 1993, there were 126 homicides in the 75th. Last year, there were seven.
On a rainy night in February, four people were keeping dry in the entryway of an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a man in a hooded sweatshirt ran up and began firing a 9mm. All four people were shot; three survived, but 20-year-old Giovanni Lewis died in the back of the lobby. “The biggest lead so far is the video,” says Herrera, the squad’s commanding officer. Detectives’ phones now come with an app that compiles data from thousands of security cameras and license-plate readers across the city. In this case, they found video of a possible suspect near the scene, but haven’t been able to make an arrest.
Sgt. Danny Brennan of the Brooklyn North Homicide Squad waits for the Crime Scene Unit outside the apartment building where Giovanni Lewis was killed. “It was just wrong place, wrong time,” says Lt. Herrera. “And unfortunately that happens in Brooklyn.”  
First-responders leave a trail of latex gloves and bloody tissues near a pair of Jordans after two men were injured in a shootout at an East New York housing project. “The first thing [you need] to get your perp,” says Herrera, “you gotta know your victim.” A suspect’s habits, which used to require months of research and observation, can now be established after an afternoon scrolling through their Facebook profile. 
“You’re never going to see a captain in uniform come up to one of my guys while he’s working on a crime scene,” says Herrera, who oversees 14 detectives, and often accompanies them to the scenes, where he runs interference on any distractions. “My job is not to go out there and solve the case, it’s to make sure you’re comfortable enough to solve the case.” Herrera is meticulous about his notebook, which he names (“Emily”), and has maintained detailed records on Brooklyn’s gangs since 2007. “A couple of years ago, we saw a change. Gangs that traditionally were beefing were now working together. Now, you have these two big umbrellas. One is called Woo and the other Choo. Don’t ask me why they’re called that.”
Detectives Alex Grandstaff and Mike Jimenez wait for the Crime Scene Unit after Savannah Rivera, 20, was found nearly decapitated with an ax in her friend Angela Valle’s Bushwick Houses apartment. The 21-year-old Valle was critically wounded but survived the attack.
The scene inside Angela Valle’s apartment after the attack. An Uber driver found Valle bleeding outside her building, her throat cut open, and took her to the hospital. “That’s a case you’ll remember forever,” said one sergeant.  
“Your value as a detective is in the box,” says Handley, referring to the interrogation room. A handful of detectives sat in a cramped room and watched via a small closed-circuit monitor as lead Detective Joseph Tillotson interviewed the suspect in the ax murder. Don’t ask questions you don’t know the answer to, they say. Find a commonality, go in there with your details straight, be patient and make eye contact. “Really, it’s acting,” says recently retired Detective Al Brust. Four days later, the suspect was formally charged with the murder. 
Most public housing doesn’t have security cameras in the hallways, so after a murder in Bed-Stuy, Handley and Detective Matt Lamendola knock on every door — using the same cadence every time, “Po-lice” — hoping to find witnesses. Most residents are hesitant to speak with the NYPD. “People feel afraid, or don’t want to be labeled as snitches,” says Handley. “They’ll call when they feel safe. They’ll make arrangements to meet you somewhere else, because people inherently want to help.”
Detective Mike Narsingh hands out cards seeking tips about open cases, including a double homicide last spring in the Bushwick Houses. Sixty-two-year-old Ana Del Valle’s hands were bound and she was shot multiple times in the head; her neighbor Basil Gray was shot in the stomach. Ana’s daughter Mireya and her brothers have been in communication with Handley almost daily ever since. “Any case that goes unsolved is kind of in your mind all the time,” Handley says. “I don’t think you ever stop investigating.”
Jimenez and Grandstaff, around 2 a.m., at a bar in Chinatown. “You’re with a group of guys all day,” says Handley, “so you say, ‘Let’s just go get a bite and hang out.’ Maybe you find yourself doing that more often than you need to, because you need to decompress.”
Meals are almost always eaten together, whether takeout or at regular spots like the Park Plaza diner in Downtown Brooklyn. “You get to know the people you’re with,” says Handley, “because you’re with them for so long that they kind of become your best friends.”
Lamendola, Handley and Narsingh look for a murder weapon on a roof in Bed-Stuy. Handley compulsively glances at his NYPD-issued iPhone, which sends him alerts for every assault, gunshot, stabbing. “Growing up in the city, you think you know everything,” he says. “But policing the city, you realize you don’t know anything at all.”
