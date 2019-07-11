The Homicide Squad: A Year Inside the NYPD’s Brooklyn North Command

“You’re never going to see a captain in uniform come up to one of my guys while he’s working on a crime scene,” says Herrera, who oversees 14 detectives, and often accompanies them to the scenes, where he runs interference on any distractions. “My job is not to go out there and solve the case, it’s to make sure you’re comfortable enough to solve the case.” Herrera is meticulous about his notebook, which he names (“Emily”), and has maintained detailed records on Brooklyn’s gangs since 2007. “A couple of years ago, we saw a change. Gangs that traditionally were beefing were now working together. Now, you have these two big umbrellas. One is called Woo and the other Choo. Don’t ask me why they’re called that.”