Rolling Stone and Matua Take Over Downtown Grand Hotel for Las Vegas: Live During Life Is Beautiful

Rolling Stone and Matua took over the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino for their inaugural Live: Las Vegas daytime pool party during Life Is Beautiful this past weekend. Featuring an exclusive set from Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies, the party served as the first-ever live event for Select and Rolling Stone, following the successful launch of their new co-branded line Rolling Stone by Select.

Life is Beautiful weekend has Never Been Cooler™ thanks to Matua, guests were sipping refreshing Matua wines and specialty cocktails, including their classic Matua Spritz and Frose throughout the day. Attendees also got the chance to experience Select Squeeze Snow Cones made with their CBD-infused beverage enhancer, and try out Select’s first-ever pre-roll, and “The Cliq,” Select’s newest proprietary pod system.

Bacardi provided specialty cocktails custom-made for the party to round out the offerings.