 Rolling Stone Matua Take Over Downtown Grand Hotel Las Vegas - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Judas Priest's Rob Halford on Black Sabbath, Metallica, and His Favorite Songs of All Time
Home Culture Culture Pictures

Rolling Stone and Matua Take Over Downtown Grand Hotel for Las Vegas: Live During Life Is Beautiful

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

Douglas Binford

Rolling Stone and Matua took over the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino for their inaugural Live: Las Vegas daytime pool party during Life Is Beautiful this past weekend. Featuring an exclusive set from Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies, the party served as the first-ever live event for Select and Rolling Stone, following the successful launch of their new co-branded line Rolling Stone by Select.

Life is Beautiful weekend has Never Been Cooler™ thanks to Matua, guests were sipping refreshing Matua wines and specialty cocktails, including their classic Matua Spritz and Frose throughout the day. Attendees also got the chance to experience Select Squeeze Snow Cones made with their CBD-infused beverage enhancer, and try out Select’s first-ever pre-roll, and “The Cliq,” Select’s newest proprietary pod system.

Bacardi provided specialty cocktails custom-made for the party to round out the offerings. Check out a selection of photos from the party above, and check out our Instagram StoriesFacebook and Twitter for more updates on Rolling Stone and Matua.

In This Article: direct, LifeisBeautiful

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.