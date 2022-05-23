 The Inaugural Creators Issue Launch Party Was a Night to Remember - Rolling Stone
A Look Back at Rolling Stone’s Inaugural Creators Issue Launch Party

Renae Wootson for Rolling Stone

On May 12th, Rolling Stone was joined by Meta and a guest list full of social media stardom for the Creators Issue Launch party. Hosted at the iconic Hearst Estate, the evening was a celebration of the power players who are thriving at the cutting edge of internet culture. Of course, no Rolling Stone soiree would be complete without eye-popping performances from some of our favorite artists, and Tampa-bred rapper Doechii rose to the occasion before DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak?) tore the stage down with a soulful vinyl medley. Check out some of our favorite photos from what was truly a night to remember!

