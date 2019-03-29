Rolling Stone
Wildlife Photographer Paul Nicklen Captures a Vanishing Arctic

Natural Habitat

Paul Nicklen is different from the rest of us. He likes to swim in 29-degree water beneath the Arctic ice, alone, in search of potentially predatory animals. Which can sometimes get him into trouble, like when he was nearly body-slammed by a 7,000-pound elephant seal. “The only thing, almost ever, that can kill you is panic,” he says. “It’s not that I’m willing to die. I think that I’m just not scared.”

A marine biologist and wildlife photographer with more than 20 National Geographic assignments and 5.2 million Instagram followers to his credit, Nicklen grew up in Canada’s far-north Nunavut province and lived in the Arctic on and off for 25 years. “Being around big animals and nature and the cold and diving and ice is definitely my comfort zone,” says Nicklen, 50. “To have a 25-foot-long massive male killer whale come within two feet of me in the middle of a feeding frenzy is very calming to me. It’s beautiful.”

Pictured: A polar bear in Svalbard, Norway. Some scientists fear a third of the species may be gone by 2030.

Paul Nicklen

Permanent Melt

The Nordaustlandet ice cap in Svalbard, Norway, in the summer. “Ice caps melt in warmer times of year, but everything is accelerated — water is pouring out full speed now,” says Nicklen, who had to postpone photographing polar bears in Svalbard for several years because there was no ice.

Paul Nicklen

Rare Sighting

Narwhals are “incredibly shy and elusive,” says Nicklen, who tried for six years to photograph them before flying an ultralight plane and landing it on a drifting ice pad to get this shot. “It was an incredible moment.”

Paul Nicklen

Breeding Ground

A week-old harp seal on the Magdalen Islands, where they give birth on the ice before migrating further north to feed on cod. But “when there’s no ice, you get no birth of seals,” says Nicklen.

Paul Nicklen

Endangered Species

A polar bear in Svalbard, Norway. “Ice is like the soil in a garden,” says Nicklen. “You can’t have a garden without soil. That whole ecosystem will ultimately collapse without ice.”

Paul Nicklen

Underwater Encounter

An orca corrals a school of herring, which it feeds on in Norway’s fjords. “Orcas are incredible to be in the water with,” says Nicklen. “They have echolocation. They pick up a ton of information about you.”

Paul Nicklen

Marine Hunters

Polar bears live primarily on seals and walruses. “I’ve even seen them eat a beluga whale that they caught and dragged on the ice,” Nicklen says. “It was impressive.”

Paul Nicklen

Feeding Time

Currents from beneath glaciers bring nutrients for kittiwake birds to feed on. “It’s all part of this system,” he says, but “100 percent of glaciers are disappearing.”

Paul Nicklen

Thin Ice

An aerial shot of ice off the coast of Nunavut, Canada. As ice gets thinner, it goes from white to blue and absorbs more of the sun’s heat, which accelerates melting.

Paul Nicklen

