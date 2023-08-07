Hundreds Honor O’Shae Sibley
Members of the community gather to honor O’Shae Sibley at the gas station where he was murdered in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Members of the community gather to honor O’Shae Sibley at the gas station where he was murdered in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Several signs were held up in support of O’Shae Sibley during a moment of silence.
As emotional speeches were given by O’Shae’s family and friends, several people in the crowd comforted each other.
Qween Jean motions the crowd to move to the streets in order to commence the ball.
Members of the community vogued in the streets as the crowd cheered and sang to the beat of “O’Shae.”
The crowd formed a linear path to simulate a runway so voguers had space to strike a pose.
Members in the crowd hug each other as other members vogue together.
Friends and supporters turn out to a memorial ball on Friday evening, at the gas station where O’Shae Sibley was stabbed to death.
Kevin Aviance passionately says to the audience “They have to stop doing this, they have to stop not seeing us.”
Members of the community take over Coney Island Ave to vogue, while other members use their bikes to block cars and shield them.
Members of the community embrace each other throughout the memorial ball.
Marshals for the event priortized everyone’s safety while simulatenously cheering on voguers.
A member of the community strikes a pose at the end of the runway.
Groups vogue together as the crowd cheers them on.