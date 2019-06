“I didn’t get downtown until about two o’clock,” said Marsha P. Johnson, one of the most renowned activists of the Stonewall Riots, in an interview with journlist Eric Marcus. “When I got downtown, the place was already on fire.” But clashing with the police was commonplace for her by 1969. “I’d been going to jail for like, 10 years before the Stonewall.” At the time, you had to have at least three articles of clothing that matched your legal gender, or you could be arrested for masquerading (Miss Major, a leader in the trans-rights community who was also at the riots, would wear a men’s watch, briefs and a t-shirt rolled up under her skirt.) Dressing in gender non-conforming clothing was one of the easiest ways to be targeted by the police, which is why drag queens and butch lesbians were the primary for arrest by the police during the Stonewall riots.