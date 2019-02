Go Inside Everyday Russia With New Photo Book ‘Moscow’: Photos

“That building is so good,” says Boogie. “I don’t know where it is, a friend of mine took me there. These circular buildings were built for the Olympics.” The photographer pauses to Google the details. “The 1980 summer Olympics in Moscow. What I heard was these buildings were built to be the five rings of the Olympic sign, but then they ended up building just three of them. I got on one of the rooftops nearby — you cannot shoot it otherwise, it’s impossible. This was the perfect view.”