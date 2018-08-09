Meth in Alaska

Mycah, 23, started using meth about six years ago. “At first I was just snorting it, and then I was smoking it,” she says. When she was pregnant with her daughter, she stopped. But when her daughter was three months old, things started to go down hill. “That’s when I started smoking heroin and snorting pills,” she says. Her daughter was removed from her care after she had been using heroin for about two months. “And ever since, I shoot heroin and smoke meth every day,” she says. Evans says that she wants to get better, but the community that she’s become a part of in Wasilla is centered around using drugs. “This neighborhood is a neighborhood with a bunch of dope dealers and addicts just all over the place. Everybody I know, and everybody walks around house to house and buys their stuff or just uses. So this is just what I know and the only people I’m close to here. So that’s why it’s really hard to get sober, because it’s all I know.” Across Alaska, meth use is on the rise. Here, a look into the lives of some of those who are part of the crisis — both addicts who want to get clean, and the social workers who are trying to put an end to the growing crisis.