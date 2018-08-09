Meth in Alaska

Rolling Stone

Mycah, 23, started using meth about six years ago. “At first I was just snorting it, and then I was smoking it,” she says. When she was pregnant with her daughter, she stopped. But when her daughter was three months old, things started to go down hill. “That’s when I started smoking heroin and snorting pills,” she says. Her daughter was removed from her care after she had been using heroin for about two months. “And ever since, I shoot heroin and smoke meth every day,” she says. Evans says that she wants to get better, but the community that she’s become a part of in Wasilla is centered around using drugs. “This neighborhood is a neighborhood with a bunch of dope dealers and addicts just all over the place. Everybody I know, and everybody walks around house to house and buys their stuff or just uses. So this is just what I know and the only people I’m close to here. So that’s why it’s really hard to get sober, because it’s all I know.” Across Alaska, meth use is on the rise. Here, a look into the lives of some of those who are part of the crisis — both addicts who want to get clean, and the social workers who are trying to put an end to the growing crisis.
Mycah outside one of the places she has been living intermittently during the last three years. “I’m ready to get sober. I’m tired of waking up sick, I’m tired of having to do anything to get dope,” she says. “I’m not happy with my lifestyle. And without getting clean, I won’t ever get my daughter.”  
Mycah shows track marks on her arm. 
Mycah’s neighborhood in Wasilla, where she has been living in cars and what she calls “dope houses” for years.  
Mycah swaps out clothes in the truck belonging to her aunt and uncle, Hetty and James McAnulty, before they leave for the night. The McAnultys want to bring Evans back to their home in Anchorage so that she can get clean, but Hetty, who struggled with addiction and has been sober for nine years, says she knows that Evans can only commit to treatment when she’s ready to. “If she stays in our house, she has to get into treatment,” she says. “[I tell her], ‘If you don’t want that, just say that.’”
Mycah’s meth pipe, needles and the eyeglasses case she uses to carry them in. Evans has struggled with addiction to methamphetamine and heroin for years.
James and Hetty McAnulty, Mycah’s uncle and aunt, on a street where Mycah has been living intermittently over the last couple of years. The couple come out to Wasilla on the weekends to make sure Mycah has food and to take care of her if she’s been hurt.
Ron Green, Clinical Director at Center for Drug Problems in Anchorage, Alaska, in his office. Green says that the use of methamphetamine is the next opiod epidemic, and that the crisis needs to be taken seriously. Green, who once struggled with a substance abuse disorder, has been sober for 30 years.
Ron Green gestures to a patient’s drug analysis. Green says that many of the people who come into his clinic are polydrug users, and that if they test positive for heroin, they often test positive for meth, too.
The bins at a needle exhcange program facilitated by the Four A’s in Anchorage, Alaska.
Needles disposed in closed containers at the needle exchange.  
James Savage outside of Fiend2Clean’s headquarters in Wasilla, Alaska. Savage’s introduction to pain killers started when he was injured at work when he was 19, leading to a substance abuse disorder. Savage, who has now been sober for about 3 years, works as a counselor at Fiend2Clean, a peer services organization for people struggling with substance abuse disorders.
Savage shows photos of when he was fighting for prize money. 
James Savage keeps a box of narcan — an overdose-reversing drug — in his truck at all times.  
Terria Walters, outisde of her apartment in Anchorage, Alaska. Walters is the founder of Fallen Up Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit organization that focuses on peer support services for individuals struggling with substance abuse disorders and incarceration. Walters herself struggled with a substance abuse disorders after growing up in a home of people struggling with substance abuse disorders. “I eventually got strung out on heroine and pain pills. I wanted off of it so bad,” she says. “But as much as I wanted to get sober, I couldn’t. I ended up switching one drug for another to get off of the opiates, and that was to meth.”
Terria Walters displays a tattoo on her arm of her late son. Like her, he struggled with addiction. He was murdered at the age of 24, for heroin. Now, she wants to be a part of the solution — helping people with substance abuse disorders and advocating for people in prison who need rehabilitation.
Meth in Alaska

Meth in the Last Frontier

An Uncertain Life

Battle Scars

Daily Survivor

Family Support

Always Prepared

Support System

A Helping Hand

Screening Results

Needle Exchange

Disposable Objects

Clean Living

Past Lives

Back-Up Plan

Finding a Higher Power

Lost Love

