The Best, Worst, and Most WTF Looks in Met Gala History

The first Monday in May is every fashion lover’s favorite holiday and the internet’s glorified punching bag. It’s the day we observe the Met Gala — a pinnacle moment in American culture, resulting in countless headlines, thousands of memes, and sometimes a scandal or two. Remember when Jay-Z went toe-to-toe with Solange in an elevator after rumors broke about his alleged infidelity? It’s the only time when showing up dressed as a sexy Pope Francis could actually be endorsed, and the only place you can get accused of destroying history and still get invited back.

When fashion publicist, Eleanor Lambert, established the event in 1948, intending to raise funds for the Costume Institute, it was rare to spot a celebrity intermixed between fashion’s elite and New York’s wealthy socialites. It is, first and foremost, a fundraiser. It wasn’t until ex-Vogue editor Diana Vreeland took over as consultant in 1972 that it bloomed into a media frenzy. And while the gala still centers on fashion, it has become a spectacle compared to its early years.

Exhibit A, when Lady Gaga took to the steps of the 2019 gala, performing an entire act and stripping between stairs to reveal a new look underneath each layer. Or how about the year actor Jared Leto and Italian designer Alessandro Michele decided to go as identical twins (they aren’t related, by the way). Even props aren’t off the table for attendance, like Frank Ocean’s Shrek baby named Cody, which made its debut in 2021 with its own custom look.

Regardless of this year’s lineup, there will surely be some head-turning moments. Whether it’s ensembles that make us smile, garb that makes us cringe, or parts that leave us wondering, “What the fuck is going on?” We’ve gathered the best, worst, and most WTF looks from Met Gala history that won’t disappoint you, or perhaps they will. Either way, you’ll have a good laugh.

