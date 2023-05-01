Waiter! Oh Wait, It’s Rami Malek

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

What’s going on here? Really, someone, please explain what is actually going on here! He looks like one of the waiters serving the dinner later. But a better question, who cosigned this? Chanel can definitely be classic and effortless, but this is just too simple to justify it as a look. Someone get this man a serving tray and some champagne because he just might be serving drinks to guests after the carpet.