Chloe Fineman Is in Her Element
The Father of the Bride and Babylon actress is in her element, wearing custom Wiederhoeft that feels both matronly and flirty. A little shoulder for girls, and we love it!
As the host for the night, we have to say she’s never looked better! Although, has she really done anything of note recently? Either way, this stunning Sergio Hudson gown feels right on the mark for Lala.
Dua Lipa looked stunning as she walked the Met Gala red carpet with jet black hair and a gorgeous 1992 Chanel bride dress designed by Lagerfeld himself. Lipa wore a Tiffany diamond that “hasn’t been seen before,” she told Variety.
Anna Wintour is a Chanel girl, we all know that. Or if you didn’t, surprise! The editor-in-chief of Vogue is known to rock a custom Chanel set, or two, or a few dozen. Unfortunately, this feels like a miss. At least she has a nice accessory to hold while walking up the stairs.
If you’re going to pull off a custom gown, make it personal. In Penélope Cruz’s case, she nods at her Spanish heritage in a beautiful chiffon gown and veil.
We love these two. Rita Ora, who has a new album on the way, stunned in a gorgeous black gown with a long train and chains coming off her manicured nails. She posed with her husband, director Taika Waititi, who wore an eccentric gray coat-dress with black lapels. This is their first Met Gala as a married couple. (They showed up together back in 2021.)
It’s not easy being a young celebrity, but in Emma Chamberlain’s case, she makes it look so effortless — especially when walking the steps of the Met Gala in powder blue Miu Miu. How can you go wrong?
This is the look of someone who is in love, or at least having fun! The nude beige tone with black strap detail on the Tory Burch gown is the perfect nod to something playful while retaining some regal authority. On a scale of 1 to 10, we rate this a 100.
The actress added a bright spot to the black-and-white takeover at the Met Gala. Ariana DeBose walked the carpet wearing a yellow dress as she posed for photos showing off her braided hair alongside designer Joseph Altuzarra.
She’s edgy, she’s chic, and honestly, we wish we were her. The singer, songwriter, and badass is known for rocking her signature skeletal design on the carpet, but this rendition is the best yet. The accouterments on the all-black Tory Burch gown suit her perfectly. Bridgers knows what she looks good in and sticks to it. Perhaps that’s how she became part of the world’s most exciting supergroup.
No heartbreak here, with this celeb couple fave: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Kidman’s rewired the gown she wore in the Baz Luhrmann-directed classic commercial for Chanel No. 5 fragrance. By her side is Urban, who rocked a classic tuxedo with a long-caped coat and white shirt and matching bow tie.
Karl Lagerfeld had an affinity for motorcycle culture, but no research suggests he had a thing for bikes? Talking Heads’ David Byrne showed up in a pure all-white ensemble (and bowling shoes it seems?) while riding a bicycle to the steps. David, who has been known to bike everywhere, the camp theme was a few years back!
The actress, producer, and all-around superstar doesn’t need fashion to make her relevant. Her Golden Globe for best performance in Abbott Elementary does that for her. But we wish we saw something a bit more flattering on the carpet. We can’t cosign the look, but we’ll note that she also doesn’t need our cosign to be “That Gurl.”
The dress… Look at the DRESS!!! It’s giving body, it’s giving texture, it’s giving “How do we all look that good?” Chanel is known for its over accessorizing, despite Coco Chanel’s infamous saying, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off.” This Schiaparelli look embodies everything that makes Chanel great, and 130,000 crystals does the body wonders, Michaela Coal!
Baz Luhrmann, a longtime friend and collaborator of late Lagerfeld, arrived as eccentric as ever in a black suit with large white accents on the pockets and lapels. Next to him, his ever-exuberant wife Catherine Martin.
Fresh off the finale of the Late Late Show, James Corden walked the Red Carpet alongside his wife Julia Carey while wearing a fitted sky blue suit and black bow tie. His wife wore a bejeweled silver, strapless dress as she posed by his side.
The rap star was a “super last-minute” addition to the Met Gala invite list — and she sure delivered wearing a Balmain white dress that accentuated her figure. She wore her hair flattened gorgeously. In her hand, she paid homage to Lagerfeld carrying a bedazzled camera. “Once I heard everybody screaming, I felt better,” she told Vogue.
The broad shoulder, the textured leather, the trench over the dress, everything about her outfit screams, “Look at me.” And what better way to match your partner than in all-black and a cape? The best-dressed couple award goes to Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade!
What’s going on here? Really, someone, please explain what is actually going on here! He looks like one of the waiters serving the dinner later. But a better question, who cosigned this? Chanel can definitely be classic and effortless, but this is just too simple to justify it as a look. Someone get this man a serving tray and some champagne because he just might be serving drinks to guests after the carpet.
If there’s one thing Gisele knows how to do, it’s pose on a carpet. And now that she’s single, there is a glow about her that we haven’t seen in a while. Tom Bradey can eat his heart out because Gisele in ss07 Chanel is grabbing everyone’s attention.
Don’t go toe-to-toe with Olivia Wilde. The Don’t Worry Darling actress has a killer instinct for fashion, but between her and Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang, we actually aren’t sure who wore it better. This one will be a brawl for the ages but there can only be one winner. Who will it be?
Hey daddy! We mean, Hey Usher! The music icon arrived in a classic black suit, wearing black gloves and matching shades. He accented the look in a white top with silver jewelry along with matching white shoes.
Kate Moss and Lila Moss just hit the carpet, draped in champagne tones, silk, and Fendi fur. While Lila is definitely riding the coattails of her mother, can we blame her for doing so? If you love fashion, who better to raise you than Kate! That’s the first-hand experience we all wish we had, so props to the family’s night out at the event.
Isn’t Gwendoline Christie a fashion girl? It wasn’t that long ago when she walked the runway at Thom Browne in a regal look fit for a queen. But this snoozefest Fendi gown feels like such a departure we can’t help but wonder, what happened? We’ve seen great moments from her in Iris van Herpen, which isn’t an easy brand to wear and not feel cannibalized by its immaculate detail, so to get something so drab here feels off. Congrats on her role on ‘Wednesday,’ though!
‘Euphoria’’s fave Sydney Sweeney walked the Red Carpet in a peachy MiuMiu look, adorned with a bow on her head — and one toward the bottom of the dress. We’re cool with the head bow on her freshly blown-out hair, but the one on the look itself? It seems misplaced.
Now here’s a trio of queens. Halle Bailey may not have shown up with her sister Chlöe, but she came well-accompanied as she posed alongside actresses Julia Garner and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Garner’s hair reminds us of the first-ever Barbie doll, and Halle’s dress fits like a glove.
Ben Platt arrived in theme with a Chanel, white tweed suit for one of the best-tailored looks of the night. Platt accessorized the tweed with a gold belt and chain. Our only qualm? That hair is looking a tad messy. You good, king?
Ava Max looks royal on as she arrives at the Met Gala. The pop star wore a gorgeous white flowy gown and an accompanying sparkly headpiece. The design looked fresh out of a victorian royal wedding. It’s giving “Kings & Queens.” We stan.
She went on a parade with Sam Smith for “Unholy,” and recently dropped “Alone,” a collab with Nicki Minaj that went just about as viral as a collab between the two could get. She isn’t slowing down and we are here for every moment of it.
Doja is putting the Cat in Doja Cat and paying homage to Lagerfeld’s love for kitties. If 2019’s Cats was a person, it is probably clenching its fist right now as it sees Doja Cat walk the Met Gala’s Red Carpet. She caught eyes with a bedazzled Oscar De La Renta silver dress (alongside some cat ears) and included some face prosthetics that would make her the perfect humanized feline. We’re here for this!
This Tommy Hilfiger look is perfect for date night, or for heading to the Kentucky Derby. But if you’re heading to the Met Gala, that’s a no from us. He might be the “hardest white MC since Em” as stated on his single “Jackman,” but one thing he can’t do is dress himself.
Billie Eilish brought back the vibes of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with a Simone Rocha black lace design that Eilish had to beg for. “She doesn’t make customs and I was just like please,” she explained to Vogue. Eilish arrived at the event accompanied by her brother Finneas.
Jenna Ortega is a fashion gurl, so we have some pretty high expectations whenever she hits a carpet. Luckily, this look doesn’t disappoint. The tweed cropped jacket and layers of accessories feel so on par with Karl’s work, blended with Jenna’s dark, twisted role on Wednesday. When worlds collide like this, you can’t go wrong.
Although Jared Leto was going the humor route dressed as Karl’s cat, it feels just straight-up disrespectful. In a moment where everyone is celebrating the late designer’s legacy, pulling a stunt on this level doesn’t come across as funny; you just look like an ass. Even Lizzo looks caught off guard by the theatrics.
If looks could kill, then Lil Nas X would have us bleeding out on the floor in more ways than one. Not only is he unabashedly shining in his birthday suit for the world to see, but his polished fangs by jeweler Alligator Jesus are coming for the jugular. Hopefully he’s able to get his drink on tonight, there are a lot of open necks perfect for a midnight snack.
Things are good for Brittney Griner. The women’s basketball star who was held captive for months in Russia is celebrating fashion with a handsome khaki suit. Speaking to Vogue, the basketball star used her platform to highlight Bring Home Our Families campaign, which advocates for families who have a loved one wrongfully detained overseas. “I’m so glad we’re here,” she said.
What a way to make an announcement! Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian walked up the Met Gala steps covered in pearls — and announced that they’re pregnant. “There are three of us here,” the tennis icon told Vogue. “I’m feeling really good. I can breathe and stop hiding!”
Margot Robbie came to slay. The ‘Barbie’ actress, who was the last Chanel ambassador chosen by Lagerfeld, walked the Red Carpet in a classic black dress that is actually a remake of a 1993 Chanel dress originally worn by Cindy Crawford. “They remade it for me, and I feel really great in it actually,” she told Vogue.
Anitta wore a classic black dress with an accented, oversized shoulder and white opera gloves, along with some black platform shoes. She looked gorgeous — and perhaps the fresh look reflects her new deal with Republic Records?
When doesn’t Jennifer Lopez look good? “I wasn’t sure about the hat but now I’m kinda feeling it,” she told Vogue’during their Red Carpet livestream. The singer/actress posed in her half-black, half-rose-tinted white dress in celebration of Karl Lagerfeld. “I hate throwing around the word ‘iconic,’ but he was such an iconic figure in fashion,” she said. “He really was a genius.” Mamas, where’s Ben?
Anna Wintour, let’s have a word. Why the fuck hadn’t Paris Hilton come to the Met Gala before today? The DJ queen arrived in a safe, off-the-shoulder dress and black platform shoes, along with a flower choker. Her hair was up in her signature ponytail, as she posed for photos alongside Marc Jacobs.
Oh, barnacles, Kim Kardashian looks pearl-fect. The reality TV star arrived at the Red Carpet completely covered in real-life pearls designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. “I just wanted to feel glamorous. I didn’t want to feel pressured,” Kardashian told Vogue. “I wanted pearls. What is more Karl than the iconic Chanel pearls? We wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”
After showing up in a full tweed coat, the “Float” singer stripped to reveal a full cage of dazzling work and custom Thom Browne underwear. There is nothing more fashion-forward right now than the brand Thom Browne, so we get it. If we had custom underwear from the label we would want to strip and show it off, too.
“I hope I passed the test, honey,” Cardi told Vogue about her look. And girl, she sure did with flying colors. The top of her outfit was inspired by Lagerfeld’s suit-and-tie signature, with a corseted black dress beneath that boasted floral designs. “It’s giving a little bit of everything. The texture of this skirt is like a Chanel boy bag,” she said. “Up top here is giving Karl. I’m representing House of Chanel and Karl at the same time.” And what can we say of her gray hair bump-it look? Cardi slayed.
The Jonases look perfectly coordinated at the Met Gala. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas pulled up in matching black-and-white Valentino ensembles with similar accents in pure Lagerfeld fashion. “The black and white is a classic Karl look,” Jonas said. “We’re trying to play with a few of the jewels.” Chopra-Jonas quipped, “Always on theme, Nick Jonas!”
From headlining Coachella to slaying on the Met Gala Red Carpet in a matter of weeks, Bad Bunny arrived in an all-white Jacquemus suit draped in a floral boa that Karl Lagerfeld would’ve loved. Oh and for the chismosos, Benito’s girlfriend Kendall Jenner is here, too!
The Last of Us survivor, Mandalorian bounty hunter, and America’s heartthrob has arrived — and we’ve never been happier. Though we wish his shorts were a little shorter, his knees and calves are enough to get us wet. Keep it up, Pedro, we’ll be waiting to see more 😈
We love these two cuties. Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo snapped sweet photos together as they walked up the stairs of the Met. With her hair up and a small bang, Olivia brought the flowers and stripes, while Conan adorned his black suit with Lagerfeld’s favorite pearls. Young fashion legends.
The queen never shows up late. Accompanied by her baby daddy ASAP Rocky, the R&B superstar arrived at the Met Gala well after all the stars (and even a cockroach) got there. While she wore a voluminous white gown and train that should have been a stunner, it’s A$AP’s homage to Karl in a Gucci kilt and jeans that actually leaves us wanting more. He upstaged the queen on her own turf, and to that we say bravo!