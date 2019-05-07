Met Gala 2019: Camp, Notes on Fashion

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga arrives at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images
Harry Styles
Harry Styles, right, and designer Alessandro Michele attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke
Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Halsey
Halsey attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes and Jared Leto
Shawn Mendes and Jared Leto attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Celine Dion
Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Awkwafina
Awkwafina attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
21 Savage
21 Savage attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Annie Leibovitz
Sarah Cameron Leibovitz, Annie Leibovitz, Samuelle Rhinebeck and Susan Leibovitz attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rami Malek and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Rami Malek, left, and Charlotte Gainsbourg attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Billy Porter
Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Florence Welch
Florence Welch attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Michael Urie
Michael Urie attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Lizzo
Lizzo attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
John Shearer/Getty Images