Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren at Triller Fight Night

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

The Black Keys returned to the stage for the first time in over a year to play a four-song set during the Triller Fight Club boxing event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday. The big event was to see 24-year-old Jake Paul face off in the boxing ring against Ben Askren, and the polarizing YouTube star made short work of the MMA star, scoring a first-round KO. The other major event of the evening was Mt. Westmore — the rap supergroup featuring Ice CubeSnoop DoggToo $hort and E-40 — which made their live debut. The California rap legends delivered a 20-minute performance that boasted each rappers’ solo hits  — like “It Was a Good Day” and “Gin & Juice” — and concluded with the debut of Mt. Westmore’s upcoming first single together, “Big Subwoofer.”

In This Article: Boxing, Jake Paul, Snoop Dogg, The Black Keys

