Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren at Triller Fight Night

The Black Keys returned to the stage for the first time in over a year to play a four-song set during the Triller Fight Club boxing event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday. The big event was to see 24-year-old Jake Paul face off in the boxing ring against Ben Askren, and the polarizing YouTube star made short work of the MMA star, scoring a first-round KO. The other major event of the evening was Mt. Westmore — the rap supergroup featuring Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40 — which made their live debut. The California rap legends delivered a 20-minute performance that boasted each rappers’ solo hits — like “It Was a Good Day” and “Gin & Juice” — and concluded with the debut of Mt. Westmore’s upcoming first single together, “Big Subwoofer.”