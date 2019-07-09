In Memoriam 2019: People We Lost This Year

Rolling Stone

Bushwick Bill, a member of the Houston rap trio Geto Boys who was born Richard Shaw, died at the age of 52. Read his obituary here.
American singer-songwriter, pianist and guitarist, Dr. John performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, 1st July 1973.
Roky Erickson performs on day three of Wireless Festival at Hyde Park on July 3, 2011 in London, England.
Frank Lucas, who is the real character that actor Denzel Washington played in the film “American Gangster,” poses in New York City.
Saturday Night Live’s Musical Guest Leon Redbone during “Shine on Harvest Moon” musical performance on May 29, 1976.
Tim Conway on “The Carol Bunett Show” on July 8, 1975 in Los Angeles, California.
Doris Day.
Peggy Lipton on set of Twin Peaks.
Peter Mayhew on the set of 1977’s ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.’
Singleton Filmmaker John Singleton, who made the movie “Boyz N The Hood,” is seen in Los Angeles in 1991.
American country music singer Earl Thomas Conley performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, May 26, 1985.
Charles Van Doren, who won thousands of dollars on television quiz show, “Twenty One” and who has been sought by congressional subcommittee investigation giveaway shows, is shown in New York’s hotel Roosevelt.
Seymour Cassell, 2000.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
French film director Agnes Varda is reflected in a mirror as she attends a press screening of her documentary film ‘Visages, villages’ (Faces Places) at the Prada Foundation in Milan, Italy, March 2018.
Ranking Roger of “The Beat” performs on day two of Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace on July 23, 2016.
Larry Cohen in France, 1996.
Bernie Tormé in concert at Hard Rock Hell, Wales, Britain.
Dick Dale, with a Fender Stratocaster guitar.
Sports Illustrated writer Dan Jenkins follows his shot during a celebrity golf event circa 1972.
Luke Perry, 1995.
Keith Flint performing on stage with electronic music group the Prodigy, United Kingdom, 1997.
Janice Freeman performing on The Voice.
Photo of SURVIVOR; L-R Jim Peterik, Jimi Jamison, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Marc Droubay and Stephan Ellis backstage.
The Cure – Andy Anderson (Clifford Leon Anderson), Lol Tolhurst, Paul “Porl” Thompson And Robert Smith, 1984. 
Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis, in London, 1990.
Mac Wiseman during Lavonia Bluegrass Festival at Shoal Creek Music Park – August 1973 at Shoal Creek Music Park in Lavonia, Georgia.
Portrait of Stanley Donen, 1971.
Jackie Shane belts it out at the Palais Royale – and a member of the audience asks . . . Excuse me; Jackie; but would you settle a bet?
Fred Foster, president of Monument Records, poses with his newest signees, Fred Carter (left) and Willie Nelson in circa 1960.
Peter Tork, keyboardist and bass guitarist of the Monkees. 
Ian MacKaye, Skip Groff and Henry Rollins.
Bruno Ganz, 1987.  
Legendary rock photographer Guy Webster. 
Cadet performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 26, 2015 in London, England.
Albert Finney, 1968.
Session Guitarist legend Harold Bradley plays guitar during the 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame Medalliion Ceremony.
Musical guest James Ingram performing on The Tonight Show on November 9, 1990.
Michael Legrand, 1981.
Maxine Brown (left), a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame sibling group, The Browns.
Session guitarist Reggie Young.
Lorna Doom of The Germs performs at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Los Angeles, California.
Singer/Songwriter Whitey Shafer performs at the 2011 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee.
Clydie King Photo, 1970.
Tractors guitarist, Steve Ripley.
Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille of the group “Captain & Tennille”.
Woman, Ric Flair, Miss Elizabeth and Gene Okerlund circa 1998 during a WCW braodcast.
Jim Henke and Yoko Ono officially opened a new exhibition dedicated to her late husband, former Beatle and British musical icon, John Lennon at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex.
Ross Perot, the Texas-born self-made billionaire who twice ran for president as a third party candidate, died at 89 after a bout with leukemia. Read the full obituary here.
In Memoriam 2019: People We Lost This Year

Bushwick Bill

Bushwick Bill, a member of the Houston rap trio Geto Boys who was born Richard Shaw, died at the age of 52.

Read his obituary here.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Dr. John

American singer-songwriter, pianist and guitarist, Dr. John performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, 1st July 1973.

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Roky Erickson

Roky Erickson performs on day three of Wireless Festival at Hyde Park on July 3, 2011 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage

Frank Lucas

Frank Lucas, who is the real character that actor Denzel Washington played in the film “American Gangster,” poses in New York City.

David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images

Leon Redbone

Saturday Night Live’s Musical Guest Leon Redbone during “Shine on Harvest Moon” musical performance on May 29, 1976.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tim Conway

Tim Conway on “The Carol Bunett Show” on July 8, 1975 in Los Angeles, California.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Doris Day

Doris Day.

Bettmann Archive

Peggy Lipton

Peggy Lipton on set of Twin Peaks.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Peter Mayhew

Peter Mayhew on the set of 1977’s ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.’

Lucasfilm Ltd.

John Singleton

Singleton Filmmaker John Singleton, who made the movie “Boyz N The Hood,” is seen in Los Angeles
in 1991.

Bob Galbraith/AP/Shutterstock

Earl Thomas Conley

American country music singer Earl Thomas Conley performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, May 26, 1985.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Charles Van Doren

Charles Van Doren, who won thousands of dollars on television quiz show, “Twenty One” and who has been sought by congressional subcommittee investigation giveaway shows, is shown in New York’s hotel Roosevelt.

Ac/AP/Shutterstock

Seymour Cassell

Seymour Cassell, 2000.

Kobal/Shutterstock

Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Agnes Varda

French film director Agnes Varda is reflected in a mirror as she attends a press screening of her documentary film ‘Visages, villages’ (Faces Places) at the Prada Foundation in Milan, Italy, March 2018.

Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ranking Roger

Ranking Roger of “The Beat” performs on day two of Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace on July 23, 2016.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Larry Cohen

Larry Cohen in France, 1996.

Francis DEMANGE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bernie Tormé

Bernie Tormé in concert at Hard Rock Hell, Wales, Britain.

Steve Johnston/Shutterstock

Dick Dale

Dick Dale, with a Fender Stratocaster guitar.

Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

Dan Jenkins

Sports Illustrated writer Dan Jenkins follows his shot during a celebrity golf event circa 1972.

Martin Mills/Getty Images

Luke Perry

Luke Perry, 1995.

ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Keith Flint

Keith Flint performing on stage with electronic music group the Prodigy, United Kingdom, 1997.

Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Janice Freeman

Janice Freeman performing on The Voice.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images

Stephan Ellis

Photo of SURVIVOR; L-R Jim Peterik, Jimi Jamison, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Marc Droubay and Stephan Ellis backstage.

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Andy Anderson

The Cure – Andy Anderson (Clifford Leon Anderson), Lol Tolhurst, Paul “Porl” Thompson And Robert Smith, 1984. 

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Mark Hollis

Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis, in London, 1990.

Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Mac Wiseman

Mac Wiseman during Lavonia Bluegrass Festival at Shoal Creek Music Park – August 1973 at Shoal Creek Music Park in Lavonia, Georgia.

Tom Hill/WireImage

Stanley Donen

Portrait of Stanley Donen, 1971.

Keith Hamshere/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jackie Shane

Jackie Shane belts it out at the Palais Royale – and a member of the audience asks . . . Excuse me; Jackie; but would you settle a bet?

Jeff Goode/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Fred Foster

Fred Foster, president of Monument Records, poses with his newest signees, Fred Carter (left) and Willie Nelson in circa 1960.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Peter Tork

Peter Tork, keyboardist and bass guitarist of the Monkees. 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Skip Groff

Ian MacKaye, Skip Groff and Henry Rollins.

Kelly Groff

Bruno Ganz

Bruno Ganz, 1987.

 

Road Movies/Argos/Wdr/Kobal/Shutterstock

Guy Webster

Legendary rock photographer Guy Webster. 

© Lisa Gizara/2014 GizaraArts.com

Cadet

Cadet performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 26, 2015 in London, England.

C Brandon/Redferns

Albert Finney

Albert Finney, 1968.

Kobal/Shutterstock

Harold Bradley

Session Guitarist legend Harold Bradley plays guitar during the 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame Medalliion Ceremony.

Ed Rode/WireImage

James Ingram

Musical guest James Ingram performing on The Tonight Show on November 9, 1990.

Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Michael Legrand

Michael Legrand, 1981.

Ros Drinkwater/Shutterstock

Maxine Brown

Maxine Brown (left), a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame sibling group, The Browns.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Reggie Young

Session guitarist Reggie Young.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Lorna Doom

Lorna Doom of The Germs performs at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Los Angeles, California.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Whitey Shafer

Singer/Songwriter Whitey Shafer performs at the 2011 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Clydie King

Clydie King Photo, 1970.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Steve Ripley

Tractors guitarist, Steve Ripley.

Phil Clarkin / Courtesy of Alison Auerbach PR

Daryl Dragon

Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille of the group “Captain & Tennille”.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gene Okerlund

Woman, Ric Flair, Miss Elizabeth and Gene Okerlund circa 1998 during a WCW braodcast.

FilmMagic

Jim Henke

Jim Henke and Yoko Ono officially opened a new exhibition dedicated to her late husband, former Beatle and British musical icon, John Lennon at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex.

Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

Ross Perot

Ross Perot, the Texas-born self-made billionaire who twice ran for president as a third party candidate, died at 89 after a bout with leukemia.

Read the full obituary here.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

