In Memoriam 2019: People We Lost This Year

Bushwick Bill
Bushwick Bill, a member of the Houston rap trio Geto Boys who was born Richard Shaw, died at the age of 52.
Read his obituary here.
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Dr. John
American singer-songwriter, pianist and guitarist, Dr. John performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, 1st July 1973.
Michael Putland/Getty Images
Roky Erickson
Roky Erickson performs on day three of Wireless Festival at Hyde Park on July 3, 2011 in London, England.
Matt Kent/WireImage
Frank Lucas
Frank Lucas, who is the real character that actor Denzel Washington played in the film “American Gangster,” poses in New York City.
David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images
Leon Redbone
Saturday Night Live’s Musical Guest Leon Redbone during “Shine on Harvest Moon” musical performance on May 29, 1976.
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tim Conway
Tim Conway on “The Carol Bunett Show” on July 8, 1975 in Los Angeles, California.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Doris Day
Bettmann Archive
Peggy Lipton
Peggy Lipton on set of Twin Peaks.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Peter Mayhew
Peter Mayhew on the set of 1977’s ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.’
Lucasfilm Ltd.
John Singleton
Singleton Filmmaker John Singleton, who made the movie “Boyz N The Hood,” is seen in Los Angeles
in 1991.
Bob Galbraith/AP/Shutterstock
Earl Thomas Conley
American country music singer Earl Thomas Conley performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, May 26, 1985.
Paul Natkin/Getty Images
Charles Van Doren
Charles Van Doren, who won thousands of dollars on television quiz show, “Twenty One” and who has been sought by congressional subcommittee investigation giveaway shows, is shown in New York’s hotel Roosevelt.
Ac/AP/Shutterstock
Seymour Cassell
Kobal/Shutterstock
Nipsey Hussle
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
Agnes Varda
French film director Agnes Varda is reflected in a mirror as she attends a press screening of her documentary film ‘Visages, villages’ (Faces Places) at the Prada Foundation in Milan, Italy, March 2018.
Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ranking Roger
Ranking Roger of “The Beat” performs on day two of Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace on July 23, 2016.
Lorne Thomson/Redferns
Larry Cohen
Larry Cohen in France, 1996.
Francis DEMANGE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Bernie Tormé
Bernie Tormé in concert at Hard Rock Hell, Wales, Britain.
Steve Johnston/Shutterstock
Dick Dale
Dick Dale, with a Fender Stratocaster guitar.
Robert Knight Archive/Redferns
Dan Jenkins
Sports Illustrated writer Dan Jenkins follows his shot during a celebrity golf event circa 1972.
Martin Mills/Getty Images
Luke Perry
ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Keith Flint
Keith Flint performing on stage with electronic music group the Prodigy, United Kingdom, 1997.
Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
Janice Freeman
Janice Freeman performing on The Voice.
Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images
Stephan Ellis
Photo of SURVIVOR; L-R Jim Peterik, Jimi Jamison, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Marc Droubay and Stephan Ellis backstage.
Ebet Roberts/Redferns
Andy Anderson
The Cure – Andy Anderson (Clifford Leon Anderson), Lol Tolhurst, Paul “Porl” Thompson And Robert Smith, 1984.
Brian Rasic/Getty Images
Mark Hollis
Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis, in London, 1990.
Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
Mac Wiseman
Mac Wiseman during Lavonia Bluegrass Festival at Shoal Creek Music Park – August 1973 at Shoal Creek Music Park in Lavonia, Georgia.
Tom Hill/WireImage
Stanley Donen
Portrait of Stanley Donen, 1971.
Keith Hamshere/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jackie Shane
Jackie Shane belts it out at the Palais Royale – and a member of the audience asks . . . Excuse me; Jackie; but would you settle a bet?
Jeff Goode/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Fred Foster
Fred Foster, president of Monument Records, poses with his newest signees, Fred Carter (left) and Willie Nelson in circa 1960.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Peter Tork
Peter Tork, keyboardist and bass guitarist of the Monkees.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Skip Groff
Ian MacKaye, Skip Groff and Henry Rollins.
Kelly Groff
Bruno Ganz
Road Movies/Argos/Wdr/Kobal/Shutterstock
Guy Webster
Legendary rock photographer Guy Webster.
© Lisa Gizara/2014 GizaraArts.com
Cadet
Cadet performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 26, 2015 in London, England.
C Brandon/Redferns
Albert Finney
Kobal/Shutterstock
Harold Bradley
Session Guitarist legend Harold Bradley plays guitar during the 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame Medalliion Ceremony.
Ed Rode/WireImage
James Ingram
Musical guest James Ingram performing on The Tonight Show on November 9, 1990.
Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Michael Legrand
Ros Drinkwater/Shutterstock
Maxine Brown
Maxine Brown (left), a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame sibling group, The Browns.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Reggie Young
Session guitarist Reggie Young.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Lorna Doom
Lorna Doom of The Germs performs at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Los Angeles, California.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Whitey Shafer
Singer/Songwriter Whitey Shafer performs at the 2011 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Clydie King
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Steve Ripley
Tractors guitarist, Steve Ripley.
Phil Clarkin / Courtesy of Alison Auerbach PR
Daryl Dragon
Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille of the group “Captain & Tennille”.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Gene Okerlund
Woman, Ric Flair, Miss Elizabeth and Gene Okerlund circa 1998 during a WCW braodcast.
FilmMagic
Jim Henke
Jim Henke and Yoko Ono officially opened a new exhibition dedicated to her late husband, former Beatle and British musical icon, John Lennon at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex.
Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock
Ross Perot
Ross Perot, the Texas-born self-made billionaire who twice ran for president as a third party candidate, died at 89 after a bout with leukemia.
Read the full obituary here.
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock