Pin It Thumbnails 1 of - Show All Thumbnails Close thumbnails View previous slide View next slide Skip Ad In Memoriam 2019: People We Lost This Year Bushwick Bill Bushwick Bill, a member of the Houston rap trio Geto Boys who was born Richard Shaw, died at the age of 52. Read his obituary here. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Dr. John American singer-songwriter, pianist and guitarist, Dr. John performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, 1st July 1973. Michael Putland/Getty Images Roky Erickson Roky Erickson performs on day three of Wireless Festival at Hyde Park on July 3, 2011 in London, England. Matt Kent/WireImage Frank Lucas Frank Lucas, who is the real character that actor Denzel Washington played in the film “American Gangster,” poses in New York City. David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images Leon Redbone Saturday Night Live’s Musical Guest Leon Redbone during “Shine on Harvest Moon” musical performance on May 29, 1976. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tim Conway Tim Conway on “The Carol Bunett Show” on July 8, 1975 in Los Angeles, California. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Doris Day Doris Day. Bettmann Archive Peggy Lipton Peggy Lipton on set of Twin Peaks. MediaPunch/Shutterstock Peter Mayhew Peter Mayhew on the set of 1977’s ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.’ Lucasfilm Ltd. John Singleton Singleton Filmmaker John Singleton, who made the movie “Boyz N The Hood,” is seen in Los Angeles

in 1991. Bob Galbraith/AP/Shutterstock Earl Thomas Conley American country music singer Earl Thomas Conley performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, May 26, 1985. Paul Natkin/Getty Images Charles Van Doren Charles Van Doren, who won thousands of dollars on television quiz show, “Twenty One” and who has been sought by congressional subcommittee investigation giveaway shows, is shown in New York’s hotel Roosevelt. Ac/AP/Shutterstock Seymour Cassell Seymour Cassell, 2000. Kobal/Shutterstock Nipsey Hussle Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage Agnes Varda French film director Agnes Varda is reflected in a mirror as she attends a press screening of her documentary film ‘Visages, villages’ (Faces Places) at the Prada Foundation in Milan, Italy, March 2018. Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Ranking Roger Ranking Roger of “The Beat” performs on day two of Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace on July 23, 2016. Lorne Thomson/Redferns Larry Cohen Larry Cohen in France, 1996. Francis DEMANGE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Bernie Tormé Bernie Tormé in concert at Hard Rock Hell, Wales, Britain. Steve Johnston/Shutterstock Dick Dale Dick Dale, with a Fender Stratocaster guitar. Robert Knight Archive/Redferns Dan Jenkins Sports Illustrated writer Dan Jenkins follows his shot during a celebrity golf event circa 1972. Martin Mills/Getty Images Luke Perry Luke Perry, 1995. ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Keith Flint Keith Flint performing on stage with electronic music group the Prodigy, United Kingdom, 1997. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Janice Freeman Janice Freeman performing on The Voice. Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU via Getty Images Stephan Ellis Photo of SURVIVOR; L-R Jim Peterik, Jimi Jamison, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Marc Droubay and Stephan Ellis backstage. Ebet Roberts/Redferns Andy Anderson The Cure – Andy Anderson (Clifford Leon Anderson), Lol Tolhurst, Paul “Porl” Thompson And Robert Smith, 1984. Brian Rasic/Getty Images Mark Hollis Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis, in London, 1990. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Mac Wiseman Mac Wiseman during Lavonia Bluegrass Festival at Shoal Creek Music Park – August 1973 at Shoal Creek Music Park in Lavonia, Georgia. Tom Hill/WireImage Stanley Donen Portrait of Stanley Donen, 1971. Keith Hamshere/Kobal/Shutterstock Jackie Shane Jackie Shane belts it out at the Palais Royale – and a member of the audience asks . . . Excuse me; Jackie; but would you settle a bet? Jeff Goode/Toronto Star via Getty Images Fred Foster Fred Foster, president of Monument Records, poses with his newest signees, Fred Carter (left) and Willie Nelson in circa 1960. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Peter Tork Peter Tork, keyboardist and bass guitarist of the Monkees. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Skip Groff Ian MacKaye, Skip Groff and Henry Rollins. Kelly Groff Bruno Ganz Bruno Ganz, 1987. Road Movies/Argos/Wdr/Kobal/Shutterstock Guy Webster Legendary rock photographer Guy Webster. © Lisa Gizara/2014 GizaraArts.com Cadet Cadet performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 26, 2015 in London, England. C Brandon/Redferns Albert Finney Albert Finney, 1968. Kobal/Shutterstock Harold Bradley Session Guitarist legend Harold Bradley plays guitar during the 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame Medalliion Ceremony. Ed Rode/WireImage James Ingram Musical guest James Ingram performing on The Tonight Show on November 9, 1990. Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Michael Legrand Michael Legrand, 1981. Ros Drinkwater/Shutterstock Maxine Brown Maxine Brown (left), a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame sibling group, The Browns. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Reggie Young Session guitarist Reggie Young. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Lorna Doom Lorna Doom of The Germs performs at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Los Angeles, California. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Whitey Shafer Singer/Songwriter Whitey Shafer performs at the 2011 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images Clydie King Clydie King Photo, 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Steve Ripley Tractors guitarist, Steve Ripley. Phil Clarkin / Courtesy of Alison Auerbach PR Daryl Dragon Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille of the group “Captain & Tennille”. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Gene Okerlund Woman, Ric Flair, Miss Elizabeth and Gene Okerlund circa 1998 during a WCW braodcast. FilmMagic Jim Henke Jim Henke and Yoko Ono officially opened a new exhibition dedicated to her late husband, former Beatle and British musical icon, John Lennon at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex. Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock Ross Perot Ross Perot, the Texas-born self-made billionaire who twice ran for president as a third party candidate, died at 89 after a bout with leukemia. Read the full obituary here. Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

