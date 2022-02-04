Against a backdrop of a global pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions, the 2022 Winter Olympics got underway in Beijing, China Friday, Feb. 4, with a handful of preliminary events and a colorful opening ceremony. The opening ceremony was held at the Bird’s Nest stadium — the same space that held the famous kickoff event for the 2008 summer games in Beijing — though because of the pandemic, fan attendance was limited (Russian President Vladimir Putin was, however, in the crowd). Below is a gallery of photos from the opening ceremonies, while the full show will be re-broadcast tonight during NBC’s primetime coverage of the games.