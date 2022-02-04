 Photos: See Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Kick Off - Rolling Stone
China’s Not Letting Some Pesky Pandemic — or Geopolitical Tensions — Stop the Winter Olympics’ Opening Ceremony

Joe Rodriguez
Jon Blistein
BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: The Chinese flag is raised inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: The Chinese flag is raised inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The Chinese flag is raised inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Against a backdrop of a global pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions, the 2022 Winter Olympics got underway in Beijing, China Friday, Feb. 4, with a handful of preliminary events and a colorful opening ceremony. The opening ceremony was held at the Bird’s Nest stadium — the same space that held the famous kickoff event for the 2008 summer games in Beijing — though because of the pandemic, fan attendance was limited (Russian President Vladimir Putin was, however, in the crowd). Below is a gallery of photos from the opening ceremonies, while the full show will be re-broadcast tonight during NBC’s primetime coverage of the games. 

In This Article: 2022 Beijing Olympics, Beijing Olympics, China

