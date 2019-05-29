Bob Mackie: From Cher and Elton to Madonna and Pink

Bob Mackie has been working with Cher for 50 years, helping define and redefine her style through all its dramatic changes. Naturally, Mackie is also a huge presence in The Cher Show, the Broadway adaptation of Cher’s life. Mackie’s ostentatious, intricate designs get their own runway show during the musical. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning designer even got his first Tony nomination for his contributions to the show, for Best Costume Design.

Beyond Cher, Mackie has a long history of helping make some of the most iconic garments for several larger-than-life pop legends: H’ss dressed everyone from Elton John to Pink, making him a go-to for thrilling performers who want to wear clothes that match their personalities.

“These are all big personality people. They’re not just up there dressed up,” Mackie tells Rolling Stone. “You’re always looking for that look, that gag that makes the act special. It’s all about making them look good and entertaining the audience visually as well.”

Pictured: Cher, Elton John and Diana Ross pose for a portrait backstage at the first Rock Music Awards which were held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on August 9, 1975 in Los Angeles, California.