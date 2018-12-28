Year in Photos: 2018

Janelle Monae
“Being a queer black woman in America,” Janelle Monae said, taking a breath as she comes out, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”
MGMT
Margo Price
“Women are not going to put up with shit anymore, and it’s amazing,” says Margo Price. “I don’t know when actual equality will come, or if we need to burn more bras, but I’m happy to see some things coming to light, even if they’re kind of painful.”
Migos
Smash hits, $400,000 cars, strip clubs, blunts and Cardi B: a night out with the trio as they complete Culture II and make big plans for 2018
Chadwick Boseman
Dua Lipa
SuperOrganism
Jack White
“Can Jack White Change His Stripes?” He became a rock legend by embracing the past. Now, the last guitar hero is trying to figure out how to live in the future
Maren Morris
Clean Weed
Ziggy at Wonderland Nursery in Garberville, California.
Nathaniel Rateliff
Camila Cabello
Kamasi Washington
Meat Loaf
Kali Uchis
Backstage at Governors Ball Music Festival, June 2018.
Snail Mail
Charli XCX
On the Road with Greta Van Fleet
Eric Church
Travis Scott
Anderson Paak
Amara La Negra
Boots Riley
Jaden Smith
US Girls
Troye Sivan
Tierra Whack
Zoe Kravitz
Phony PPL
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires
Kenan Thompson
Lykke Li at Lollapalooza
Lykke Li at Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, August 2018.
Steve Perry
St. Vincent performs at Austin City Limits
St. Vincent performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival, October 2018.
Kurt Vile
Pond perform at Bonnaroo
Pond perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, June 2018.
Allyson Costello with her son, Atlas
Backstage with Ozzy Osbourne
Before he goes on, Ozzy warms up his voice using some exercises a vocal coach taught him, and prays. “I say a few words to my higher power, which if you want to call him God, I don’t care,” he says. “I have to hand it over to someone else, because it’s too much a problem for me to walk around with. If something goes wrong, it was His decision, not mine. Otherwise, I’ll take it to bed with me.”
John Podesta
John Podesta, the former Clinton campaign chairman is among the victims still recovering from a vile conspiracy theory that ended in gunfire. He’s ready to talk about Pizzagate.
Grainger County, Tennessee
After a major ICE raid at the Southeastern Provisions slaughterhouse in Bean Station, Tennessee, the Latino community in the surrounding area of Morristown and Grainger County has been deeply affected by fear, job loss, and deportations of family members or pending deportation proceedings.
Rae Sremmurd
Mac Miller
Christine and the Queens
Slick Rick
Claire Foy
Thunderpussy perform at Cal Jam
Thunderpussy perform at Cal Jam, September 2018.
Mahershala Ali
Elvis Costello
Adam Rippon
Transgender in the South
In the Deep South, many would expect transgender children to be shunned — but for some, small towns are busting stereotypes about Southern values. Meet the kids finding acceptance in the Bible Belt.
Nick Lowe
Carrie Coon
Cristin Milioti
Scott Rogowsky, Host of HQ Trivia
Scott Rogowsky before he goes live on HQ Trivia.
