Year in Photos: 2018

Cardi B and Offset

“Just because I’m a mom, my street credibility’s not gone, my sex appeal’s not gone,” Cardi B declared earlier this year.

Ruven Afanador for Rolling Stone

Janelle Monae

“Being a queer black woman in America,” Janelle Monae said, taking a breath as she comes out, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.” 

Matt Jones for Rolling Stone

MGMT

Ryan Lowry for Rolling Stone

Margo Price

“Women are not going to put up with shit anymore, and it’s amazing,” says Margo Price. “I don’t know when actual equality will come, or if we need to burn more bras, but I’m happy to see some things coming to light, even if they’re kind of painful.”

David McClister for Rolling Stone

Migos

Smash hits, $400,000 cars, strip clubs, blunts and Cardi B: a night out with the trio as they complete Culture II and make big plans for 2018

Theo Wenner for Rolling Stone

Chadwick Boseman

Norman Jean Roy for Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa

Bryan Derballa for Rolling Stone

SuperOrganism

Julian Broad for Rolling Stone

Jack White

“Can Jack White Change His Stripes?” He became a rock legend by embracing the past. Now, the last guitar hero is trying to figure out how to live in the future

Pari Dukovic for Rolling Stone

Maren Morris

Caroline Tompkins for Rolling Stone

Clean Weed

Ziggy at Wonderland Nursery in Garberville, California.

Alexandra Hootnick for Rolling Stone

Nathaniel Rateliff

James Minchin III for Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello

Peggy Sirota for Rolling Stone

Kamasi Washington

Nathanael Turner for Rolling Stone

Meat Loaf

Dan Winters for Rolling Stone

Kali Uchis

Backstage at Governors Ball Music Festival, June 2018.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Snail Mail

Erik Tanner for Rolling Stone

Charli XCX

Danielle Levitt for Rolling Stone

On the Road with Greta Van Fleet

Daniel Topete for Rolling Stone

Eric Church

Joe Pugliese for Rolling Stone

Travis Scott

Dana Scruggs for Rolling Stone

Anderson Paak

Hollie Fernando for Rolling Stone

Amara La Negra

Erik Tanner for Rolling Stone

Boots Riley

Ryan Pfluger for Rolling Stone

Jaden Smith

Jason Nocito for Rolling Stone

US Girls

Leeor Wild for Rolling Stone

Troye Sivan

Ryan Pfluger for Rolling Stone

Tierra Whack

Nathan Bajar for Rolling Stone

Zoe Kravitz

Zoey Grossman for Rolling Stone

Phony PPL

Christaan Felber for Rolling Stone

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

At home in Nashville.

Alysse Gafkjen for Rolling Stone

Kenan Thompson

Spencer Heyfron for Rolling Stone

Lykke Li at Lollapalooza

Lykke Li at Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, August 2018.

Koury Angelo for Rolling Stone

Steve Perry

Erik Tanner for Rolling Stone

St. Vincent performs at Austin City Limits

St. Vincent performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival, October 2018.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

Kurt Vile

Daniel Topete for Rolling Stone

Pond perform at Bonnaroo

Pond perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, June 2018.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

Allyson Costello with her son, Atlas

From the story: “Why Can’t Allyson Get Ahead?”

Rose Marie Cromwell for Rolling Stone

Backstage with Ozzy Osbourne

Before he goes on, Ozzy warms up his voice using some exercises a vocal coach taught him, and prays. “I say a few words to my higher power, which if you want to call him God, I don’t care,” he says. “I have to hand it over to someone else, because it’s too much a problem for me to walk around with. If something goes wrong, it was His decision, not mine. Otherwise, I’ll take it to bed with me.”

Jake Chessum for Rolling Stone

John Podesta

John Podesta, the former Clinton campaign chairman is among the victims still recovering from a vile conspiracy theory that ended in gunfire. He’s ready to talk about Pizzagate.

Lexey Swall for Rolling Stone

Grainger County, Tennessee

After a major ICE raid at the Southeastern Provisions slaughterhouse in Bean Station, Tennessee, the Latino community in the surrounding area of Morristown and Grainger County has been deeply affected by fear, job loss, and deportations of family members or pending deportation proceedings.

Natalie Keyssar for Rolling Stone

Rae Sremmurd

Peter Yang for Rolling Stone

Mac Miller

Clarke Tolton for Rolling Stone

Christine and the Queens

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Slick Rick

Christaan Felber for Rolling Stone

Claire Foy

Luis Sanchis for Rolling Stone

Thunderpussy perform at Cal Jam

Thunderpussy perform at Cal Jam, September 2018.

Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Mahershala Ali

Melodie McDaniel for Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello

Andres Kudacki for Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon

Chris McPherson for Rolling Stone

Transgender in the South

In the Deep South, many would expect transgender children to be shunned — but for some, small towns are busting stereotypes about Southern values. Meet the kids finding acceptance in the Bible Belt.

Wes Frazer for Rolling Stone

Nick Lowe

Julian Broad for Rolling Stone

Carrie Coon

Lyndon French for Rolling Stone

Cristin Milioti

Justice Apple for Rolling Stone

Scott Rogowsky, Host of HQ Trivia

Scott Rogowsky before he goes live on HQ Trivia.

Devin Yalkin for Rolling Stone

