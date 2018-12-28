Year in Photos: 2018

Before he goes on, Ozzy warms up his voice using some exercises a vocal coach taught him, and prays. “I say a few words to my higher power, which if you want to call him God, I don’t care,” he says. “I have to hand it over to someone else, because it’s too much a problem for me to walk around with. If something goes wrong, it was His decision, not mine. Otherwise, I’ll take it to bed with me.”