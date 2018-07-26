‘Ali’: Photos From Steve Schapiro’s New Book

Ali idolized Sugar Ray Robinson, a legendary boxer who owned his own gym in Harlem, New York. “His real hero was Sugar Ray,” says Schapiro. “And he had an appointment to meet Sugar Ray in New York at Sugar Ray’s gym. We all got in [Ali’s] car and we drove. As we were driving, he was shouting out the window at everybody. And we drove along like that, in high spirits. And we got to Sugar Ray’s gym and we were there, and we waited for Sugar Ray to come. We we’re waiting and we’re waiting more, and then it became slowly obvious that Sugar Ray was not coming to the gym. And for the first time on that trip, Mohammad became very, very quiet. And then we got back in the car and we drive down 125th street, and quite by accident we saw Sugar Ray walking.”
They stopped, and the entourage went into Robinson’s office. “The two just got along famously,” Schapiro says. “Y’know, this was a very, very big deal for [Ali.] Here he was, meeting his hero. And here he was because [Robinson] knew who he was. Being Ali, he knew, I’m gonna be the champ some day.”