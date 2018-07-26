‘Ali’: Photos From Steve Schapiro’s New Book

One day in 2012, Schapiro got a note from Lonnie Ali. She’d been in a hair salon in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she’d discovered the photographer’s 2017 book, Schapiro’s Heroes, which included shots from the trip to Louisville. She’d long had a photograph from that day — her sitting on the side of the porch of the Clays’ home — but never knew who’d taken it. She recognized his work instantly.

“She said, ‘I always wondered who the photographer was because I really wanted to get more pictures,’” Schapiro recalls. “’I was a six and a half year old girl with pig tails.’ I didn’t remember seeing all the pictures of her, but I went back to my contact sheets and I found this amazing photograph that I’d [taken] at the exact moment when they first met. And their eyes were absolutely locked on each other, other kids were around but you just see this amazing connection between the two of them. He was 21 years old, and she was six and a half. Then when she became 19, she decided, I’m gonna marry him, and she did. She took care of him through all his later years and was really so good with him in every way.”