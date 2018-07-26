‘Ali’: Photos From Steve Schapiro’s New Book

Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
Muhammad Ali, then Cassius Clay, mugging for photographer Steve Schapiro. “That picture I think he took for me,” he says with a laugh.
One day in 2012, Schapiro got a note from Lonnie Ali. She’d been in a hair salon in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she’d discovered the photographer’s 2017 book, Schapiro’s Heroes, which included shots from the trip to Louisville. She’d long had a photograph from that day — her sitting on the side of the porch of the Clays’ home — but never knew who’d taken it. She recognized his work instantly. “She said, ‘I always wondered who the photographer was because I really wanted to get more pictures,’” Schapiro recalls. “’I was a six and a half year old girl with pig tails.’ I didn’t remember seeing all the pictures of her, but I went back to my contact sheets and I found this amazing photograph that I’d [taken] at the exact moment when they first met. And their eyes were absolutely locked on each other, other kids were around but you just see this amazing connection between the two of them. He was 21 years old, and she was six and a half. Then when she became 19, she decided, I’m gonna marry him, and she did. She took care of him through all his later years and was really so good with him in every way.”
“He loved chicken and he loved that chicken that she made for him,” Schapiro says. “He had a great attachment to his mother. He was very, very close to her, I would say. And she was very close to him. They had a really great relationship.”
“He loved riding his bike with the kids,” Shapiro says. “The kids in the neighborhood loved him. They all [came] to his house and fool around and can hit him, in a happy way. He would also play Monopoly with the kids all the time; he walked around town carrying his Monopoly [set] under his arm. He really loved the kids in a big, big way — and they certainly loved him.”
“There were a number of pictures of him combing his hair,” says Schapiro. “He was very happy with himself, as well he should be. Here he was on top of the world — starting off as a boxer [and] already [with a] reputation where people were just beginning to look at him. How could you not feel that way? And still be looking pretty in the mirror, no scars, no marks, everything fine.”
Ali idolized Sugar Ray Robinson, a legendary boxer who owned his own gym in Harlem, New York. “His real hero was Sugar Ray,” says Schapiro. “And he had an appointment to meet Sugar Ray in New York at Sugar Ray’s gym. We all got in [Ali’s] car and we drove. As we were driving, he was shouting out the window at everybody. And we drove along like that, in high spirits. And we got to Sugar Ray’s gym and we were there, and we waited for Sugar Ray to come. We we’re waiting and we’re waiting more, and then it became slowly obvious that Sugar Ray was not coming to the gym. And for the first time on that trip, Mohammad became very, very quiet. And then we got back in the car and we drive down 125th street, and quite by accident we saw Sugar Ray walking.” They stopped, and the entourage went into Robinson’s office. “The two just got along famously,” Schapiro says. “Y’know, this was a very, very big deal for [Ali.] Here he was, meeting his hero. And here he was because [Robinson] knew who he was. Being Ali, he knew, I’m gonna be the champ some day.”
“It seemed to me that it was a very quiet moment,” Schapiro says. “I think that some people I’ve met have a strong sense of who they are, and I think that he definitely is one of those people. And so I think he probably had moments when he was extremely thoughtful about the world. To me, it is a picture of solitude, of a person who, at the same time, can be very poetic and spread his poetry to everyone around him.”
“He went into his car so he could sit watching television by himself. I think he liked all the daytime shows,” Schapiro says. “He definitely loved his car and he would drive around town with his television on so that people would see his car and see that it had a television in it. He had a love for his car and he also had a love for television.”
Close thumbnails

‘Ali’: Photos From Steve Schapiro’s New Book

14-ss-Ali_(Cassius-Clay)

Muhammad Ali, then Cassius Clay, mugging for photographer Steve Schapiro. “That picture I think he took for me,” he says with a laugh.

Steve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

Meeting Neighborhood Children, Including His Future Wife

One day in 2012, Schapiro got a note from Lonnie Ali. She’d been in a hair salon in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she’d discovered the photographer’s 2017 book, Schapiro’s Heroes, which included shots from the trip to Louisville. She’d long had a photograph from that day — her sitting on the side of the porch of the Clays’ home — but never knew who’d taken it. She recognized his work instantly.

“She said, ‘I always wondered who the photographer was because I really wanted to get more pictures,’” Schapiro recalls. “’I was a six and a half year old girl with pig tails.’ I didn’t remember seeing all the pictures of her, but I went back to my contact sheets and I found this amazing photograph that I’d [taken] at the exact moment when they first met. And their eyes were absolutely locked on each other, other kids were around but you just see this amazing connection between the two of them. He was 21 years old, and she was six and a half. Then when she became 19, she decided, I’m gonna marry him, and she did. She took care of him through all his later years and was really so good with him in every way.”

Momma’s Boy

“He loved chicken and he loved that chicken that she made for him,” Schapiro says. “He had a great attachment to his mother. He was very, very close to her, I would say. And she was very close to him. They had a really great relationship.”

Steve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

Taking to the Streets

“He loved riding his bike with the kids,” Shapiro says. “The kids in the neighborhood loved him. They all [came] to his house and fool around and can hit him, in a happy way. He would also play Monopoly with the kids all the time; he walked around town carrying his Monopoly [set] under his arm. He really loved the kids in a big, big way — and they certainly loved him.”

Steve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

Admiring the View

“There were a number of pictures of him combing his hair,” says Schapiro. “He was very happy with himself, as well he should be. Here he was on top of the world — starting off as a boxer [and] already [with a] reputation where people were just beginning to look at him. How could you not feel that way? And still be looking pretty in the mirror, no scars, no marks, everything fine.”

Steve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

Finding his Hero

Ali idolized Sugar Ray Robinson, a legendary boxer who owned his own gym in Harlem, New York. “His real hero was Sugar Ray,” says Schapiro. “And he had an appointment to meet Sugar Ray in New York at Sugar Ray’s gym. We all got in [Ali’s] car and we drove. As we were driving, he was shouting out the window at everybody. And we drove along like that, in high spirits. And we got to Sugar Ray’s gym and we were there, and we waited for Sugar Ray to come. We we’re waiting and we’re waiting more, and then it became slowly obvious that Sugar Ray was not coming to the gym. And for the first time on that trip, Mohammad became very, very quiet. And then we got back in the car and we drive down 125th street, and quite by accident we saw Sugar Ray walking.”

They stopped, and the entourage went into Robinson’s office. “The two just got along famously,” Schapiro says. “Y’know, this was a very, very big deal for [Ali.] Here he was, meeting his hero. And here he was because [Robinson] knew who he was. Being Ali, he knew, I’m gonna be the champ some day.”

Steve SchapiroSteve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

A Man and His Cadillac

“It seemed to me that it was a very quiet moment,” Schapiro says. “I think that some people I’ve met have a strong sense of who they are, and I think that he definitely is one of those people. And so I think he probably had moments when he was extremely thoughtful about the world. To me, it is a picture of solitude, of a person who, at the same time, can be very poetic and spread his poetry to everyone around him.”

Steve SchapiroSteve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

Catching Up on His Stories

“He went into his car so he could sit watching television by himself. I think he liked all the daytime shows,” Schapiro says. “He definitely loved his car and he would drive around town with his television on so that people would see his car and see that it had a television in it. He had a love for his car and he also had a love for television.”

Steve Schapiro/powerHouse Books

ad