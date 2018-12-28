Rolling Stone

In Memoriam 2018: People We Lost This Year

Aretha Franklin

For more than five decades, Aretha Franklin was a singular presence in pop music, a symbol of strength, women’s liberation and the civil rights movement. Franklin, one of the greatest singers of all time, died in August.

Read more here.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries

Lead singer of Nineties hits “Linger,” “Dreams” and “Zombie” died in January.

Read: Inside the singer’s final days.

Nicky J. Sims/Redferns

Mac Miller

The 26-year-old rapper known for his canny wordplay and artistic reinvention died in September at his Los Angeles home. 

Clarke Tolton for RollingStone.com

Avicii

Tim Bergling, the Swedish EDM DJ and producer known as Avicii, died at age 28 in April.

Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/EPA-EFE/RE

Author Tom Wolfe

The Bonfire of the Vanities author helped pioneer a highly personalized style of pop journalism, covering everything from acid tests to astronauts. The brilliant, zeitgeist-channeling journalist and novelist —  who could absorb fascinating subcultures within American life and transform them into electric prose — died in May at the age of 88.

Read more.

Axel Dupeux/Redux

Anthony Bourdain

The chef, writer, and Emmy-winning television personality, died in June at the age of 61.

Read more.

Heathcliff O'Malley / Telegraph/Redux

Stan Lee

The writer, editor and comics publisher — who helped bring Spider-Man, X-Men, the Avengers to life — was one of the greatest pop-culture creators of his era. He died in November at age 95.

Read more.

Ryan Pfluger/The New York Times/Redux

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds, the charismatic, mustachioed movie star known for films like Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights, died in September at the age of 82. 

Read more.

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Blues Brothers Guitarist Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy

Matt “Guitar” Murphy, guitarist for the Blues Brothers and noted sideman for blues legends like Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Memphis Slim, died in June.

Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Devin Lima of LFO

Devin Lima, whose pop band LFO released the hit “Summer Girls” in 1999, died following a yearlong battle with cancer at the age of 41.

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Paul Allen, Co-founder of Microsoft

The tech tycoon who co-founded Microsoft and became one of the world’s wealthiest men died in October. He was 65 years old

BEATRICE DE GEA/The New York Times/Redux

Charlotte Rae

Charlotte Rae, the Tony- and Emmy-nominated actress best known for her recurring role as Edna Garrett on Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, died in August at age 92.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

DJ Lovebug Starski

Kevin Smith, the Bronx DJ and rapper known as Lovebug Starski who is often credited with coining the term “hip-hop,” died in February.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Roy Clark

Country Music Hall of Fame member was known for such songs as “Yesterday, When I Was Young” and for co-hosting ‘Hee Haw’ with Buck Owens. He died in November at the age of 85.

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Jalal Mansur Nuriddin of the Last Poets

Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, whose work in the spoken-word group the Last Poets helped earn him the title of the “Grandfather of Rap,” died in June at age 74.

David Corio/Redferns

Composer Johann Johannsson

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Icelandic electronic musician and Oscar-nominated film composer of The Theory of Everything, Sicario and Arrival, died in February at the age of 48.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Daryle Singletary

Artist known for such hits as “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love” died in February at his home near Nashville at the age of 46.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Cecil Taylor

The piano radical polarized listeners with his turbulent creative flights, but rewarded the faithful with some of the most thrilling avant-garde sounds of his time. He died in April at the age of 89.

Laszlo Ruszka/INA/Getty Images

Ray Thomas of the Moody Blues

Ray Thomas, flautist, vocalist and founding member of the Moody Blues, died in January.

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Chicago Rapper Fredo Santana

Fredo Santana, Chicago drill rapper and cousin of Chief Keef, died at the age of 27 in January.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

William Goldman

William Goldman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of All the President’s Men and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, died in November at the age of 87.

Bettmann Archive

Pearls Before Swine Band Mastermind Tom Rapp

Tom Rapp, the leader of the beloved psych rock outfit Pearls Before Swine and a longtime civil rights lawyer, died in February.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Josh Fauver of Deerhunter

The musician played on four of the band’s albums, including ‘Halcyon Digest’ and ‘Microcastle,’ and co-wrote “Nothing Ever Happened”. He died in November at the age of 39.

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis/Getty Images

Ed King of Lynyrd Skynyrd

The former member of Strawberry Alarm Clock joined the Southern rock band in 1972 to give it its three-guitar sound. He died in August at the age of 68.

Leonard M. DeLessio/Corbis/Getty Images

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon’s long-running hit cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, died after a battle with ALS. He was 57.

Anacleto Rapping/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Danny Kirwan, Former Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist who played on five of the British band’s albums died in June at the age of 68. “Danny’s true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully,” Mick Fleetwood writes

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Roy Hargrove

The Grammy-winning trumpeter and jazz musician, who worked alongside artists like D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Common and Sonny Rollins, died in November at the age of 49.

Frédéric Ragot/Redferns

Yvonne Staples of Staple Singers

From Left: Mavis Staples, Pops Staples, Cleotha Staples and Yvonne Staples of the Staple Singers pose for a portrait in 1977. Yvonne provided background vocals on 1970s hits from funky family gospel outfit. She died in April at the age of 80.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Eddie Clark of Motorhead

“Fast” Eddie Clarke, the Motörhead guitarist featured on many of the band’s classic albums and a founding member of Fastway, died in January. He was 67. 

Fin Costello/Redferns

Charles Neville

The second oldest of the four brilliant Neville brothers, the saxophone-playing mystic died at 79. 

David Corio/Redferns

Actor Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, the diminutive actor who appeared as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series, died in April at the age of 49.

Matt Carr/Getty Images

Director Milos Forman

The Oscar-winning director behind Amadeus, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The People vs. Larry Flynt and Man on the Moon died in April at the age of 86.

Kirsten Luce/The New York Times/Redux

Margot Kidder

The actress who portrayed Lois Lane in four Superman films died in May at the age of 69.

Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Comic Book Artist Steve Ditko

Steve Ditko, the legendary comic book artist and co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange with Stan Lee, died at the age of 90.

Courtesy Marvel

Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks

The singer and guitarist for the trailblazing British punk outfit the Buzzcocks, died in December at the age of 63.

Mike Prior/Redferns

Steve Soto of the Adolescents

Southern California musician also played in Agent Orange, Joyride, 22 Jacks, Manic Hispanic. He died in June at the age of 54.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Bernardo Bertolucci

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and auteur behind Last Tango in Paris and The Last Emperor, died in November at the age of 77

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Nick Knox of the Cramps

The longtime drummer for the influential psychobilly band the Cramps died in June at the age of 60.

David Arnoff/Camera Press/Redux

Director Nicolas Roeg

The visionary filmmaker whose enrapturing, sensuous movies — who also helmed horror classic Don’t Look Now and Mick Jagger-starring Performance — transformed the way audiences and his fellow directors understood cinematic language, died in November at the age of 90.

Barry Marsden/Camera Press/Redux

Vinnie Paul of Pantera

The drummer and founding member of the heavy metal band Pantera died in June at the age of 54.

Amy Harris/REX/Shutterstock

Tab Hunter

The Fifties actor and heartthrob who became a gay icon following the publication of his 2005 memoir died in July at the age of 86.

Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shuttersto

Reg E. Cathey

The prolific Emmy-winning actor who played pivotal roles in acclaimed series like House of Cards, The Wire and Oz died in February at the age of 59.

Casey Curry/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

John Mahoney

The actor who played the role of Martin Crane on Frasier for 11 seasons, died in February at the age of 77.

Crispin Rodwell/REX/Shutterstock

Craig Mack

The rapper who had the first hit on P. Diddy’s iconic hip-hop label Bad Boy Records died in March. He was 47. 

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon

Solomon started Tower Records – named after the local Tower Theatre – in 1960, growing the business from the back of a Sacramento drugstore to, at its peak, a CD giant with over 200 brick-and-mortar stores spanning North America to Japan. He died this year at the age of 92.

Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee/Getty Images

Rapper XXXTentacion

The controversial rapper was shot and killed in Broward County in June while shopping for motorcycles. He was 20.

Matias J. Ocner/Getty Images

