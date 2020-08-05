 FBI Searches Controversial YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next 15 Age-Appropriate Face Masks You Won't Feel Self-Conscious About Wearing Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

FBI Searches Controversial YouTube Star Jake Paul’s Home

Firearms seized during raid

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

YouTube star Jake Paul's Calabasas, California home was raided by the FBI on Wednesday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The FBI searched the Calabasas, California home of controversial YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday in connection to an incident at an Arizona shopping mall, according to ABC 7. During the raid, authorities confiscated numerous firearms, the station reports.

“The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” the bureau said in a statement. An additional search warrant was also issued in Las Vegas, but no arrests were executed.

In June, Paul and two other people were charged with misdemeanors by authorities in Scottsdale, Arizona following a disturbance that included looting at a mall in the area. Paul claimed he was not involved in the looting at the mall and he was there to observe what was happening and to gather footage for his YouTube channel, according to the New York Times. On Wednesday, the charges against Paul in the mall incident were dismissed.

“It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” the police said in statement via ABC 7, which referenced Paul and the two others who were charged.

Paul has recently been the subject of ire from his Calabasas neighbors alongside Mayor Alicia Weintraub. In July, he hosted a party at his home, which drew criticism for a lack of masks and social distancing documented in videos that went viral.

“I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,” the mayor told ABC News. “We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

In This Article: YouTube

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.