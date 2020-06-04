YouTube Star Jake Paul Charged With Trespassing at Arizona Mall During Looting

Jake Paul has been charged with trespassing days after the YouTube star shared video of himself during the looting of a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall.

“We’ve received 100s of tips in response to the events at Scottsdale Fashion Center,” the Scottsdale Police Department tweeted Thursday. “In our continued investigation it was confirmed that Jake Paul was in attendance & remained inside after an unlawful assembly was declared & has been charged with Criminal Trespass & Unlawful Assembly.”

“Gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter,” Paul tweeted Thursday.

Paul was issued a summons to appear in court in July, where the YouTuber will face misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, NBC News reports. Paul was one of more than 20 people charged in connection to the May 30th incident, where a George Floyd protest spun off into looting as some rioters broke into the mall after closing.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his friends were caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall last night amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

Paul was seen on social media video filming the looting; it’s unclear whether he participated in the damaging of property and theft of items.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” Paul said in an Instagram statement on May 31st. “I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”