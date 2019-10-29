 YouPorn Offering Free Membership to Voters This Election day – Rolling Stone
YouPorn Offering Free Memberships for Voters This November

Election, porn enthusiasts encouraged to send in proof they got their vote on

YouPorn Voting

YouPorn is giving away free premium memberships for those who send in proof that they voted this Election Day.

Photos in illustration by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Laiotz/Shutterstock, Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

YouPorn is taking after companies like Lyft and launching a special Election Day offer where they’ll provide a free premium membership to those who vote in the next election, November 5th.

Pornography and voting enthusiasts can earn their free membership by sending proof that they voted — such as a selfie with an “I voted” sticker or pin — to YouPorn’s virtual brand ambassador, Jedy Vales (jedy@youporn.com, for those interested). In return, Vales will send voters a membership access code to redeem the offer.

In a letter, Vales wrote, “No matter which party you vote for this Election Day, we agree with Pamela Anderson that ‘everyone should enjoy a peaceful sexy life.’”

Over the past few years, a variety of different tech companies have tried to find ways to encourage their users to vote. Lyft, most notably, launched its “Ride to Vote” program, which provided half-off rides on Election Day, as well as free rides to polling places in underserved communities where lack of transportation options can hinder voter turnout. In 2018, the dating app Tinder rolled out a “Swipe the Vote” campaign to help inform users about candidates and encourage them to register to vote.

While YouPorn seems to be the first porn site to jump on the voter turnout bandwagon, its sister-site, PornHub (both are owned by MindGeek), has spent the past two elections tracking traffic trends on Election Day (that link is safe-for-work). In 2018, for instance, the site’s statisticians noticed a larger than usual spike that began in the morning and lasted through the afternoon, but by the time polls were closing and returns were coming in, traffic fell at least five percent below the average.

