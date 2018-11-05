Florida Yoga Studio Shooter Is Latest in String of Violence By Incels

Scott Paul Beierle was in eighth grade when he first started to hate women.

“If you haven’t seen the will a group of women can generate when they target an adult male, or really anyone,” Beierle said in a video titled “The Rebirth of my Misogynism,” one of 15 vlogs he uploaded to YouTube during a three-day span in 2014. “The target of their collective treachery was me. … That’s where it began, that was its origin until I figured out how to address it.”

Four years later, on Friday, November 2nd, Beierle, 40, walked into a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, shortly before an evening class was set to begin, and shot six people, killing 21-year-old Florida State University student Maura Binkley, and faculty member Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, before turning the gun on himself. While police are still searching for a motive and are investigating whether Beierle knew any of the victims or had a prior connection to the yoga studio, his four-year-old YouTube channel, original song lyrics and criminal history reveal a self-described misogynist who had twice been arrested for groping young women. In addition to racist rants about black women, interracial dating and dreadlocks (which made it “tough” for him to enjoy watching professional football), many of Beierle’s YouTube videos focused on what the Southern Poverty Law Center described as “common ‘incel’ grievances.” The “incel,” or involuntary celibate, community is largely made up of men who believe feminism has made them into sexual and romantic outcasts.

“I don’t think a female can ever understand the societal pressure that’s put on an adolescent male to unburden himself of this societal pressure that’s put on him, this virginity burden and having a girlfriend and all of these things,” Beierle said in one video, all of which were filmed in a dimly lit room with a twin bed in the background.

In one video, Beierle compared his adolescent self to mass shooter, Elliot Rodger, 22, who became a hero to the far-right incel community when he fatally shot six people in Isla Vista, California, in 2014 after posting a misogynist manifesto blaming women for his virginity.

Last December, William Edward Atchison, 21, who called himself “Elliot Rodger” online, shot two students at a high school in rural New Mexico before taking his own life. And earlier this year, van driver Alek Minassian mowed down a crowd of people in Toronto, killing 10 and injuring 15, after heralding Rodger as a “Supreme Gentleman” and championing the “Incel Rebellion” in a Facebook post. Members of the incel community praised Minassian for killing more people than Rodger, and blamed women for bringing violence upon themselves.

In other videos, Beierle shared his belief that “American whores” should be crucified and ranted against women who had rebuffed his advances, including one woman who called the police when he visited her at work.

“Again, this mentality [of] ‘let’s just run to the authorities when our feelings are hurt,’” he said. “I had committed no wrong. I was just trying to court this particular female.”

In reality, Beierle’s run-ins with police were hardly innocent. In 2014, he was charged with trespassing and banned from the campus of Florida State University, his alma mater, after following a volleyball coach into a gym; he was detained again after being caught trespassing in the university’s dining hall. He was arrested twice, in 2012 and 2016, for grabbing women by the buttocks without their consent, although charges were later dropped.

Beierle worked as a substitute teacher as recently as last year — one student described him as having a “psychopath vibe” — and previously served in the military, but he was also an aspiring songwriter. “Handful of Bare Ass” is one of several original songs he uploaded to Soundcloud. “Step by step you are moving closer to slutting, Soon you’ll be doing bumping and grinding videos, I’ll pay to watch it,” Beierle sang. “He grabbed a handful of your bare ass, this is now part of our lore…”

