Yellowbrick, NYU American Journalism Online, and Rolling Stone Launch Modern Journalism Program

Yellowbrick, the leading online education provider for the Creator Economy and creative fields, announced that it has collaborated with NYU American Journalism Online (NYU), and Rolling Stone to launch Modern Journalism, an online course that teaches the expository, explanatory, and literary techniques used in Journalism today. Learners will hear directly from experienced journalists and NYU faculty as they build core reporting skills and evaluate the pivotal role that journalism plays in the world. Upon finishing the program, students will earn a non-credit Certificate of Completion in Modern Journalism from New York University journalism school.

Modern Journalism provides a practical take on this crucial and storied discipline. The course offers a comprehensive tour of the news story lifecycle; beginning with idea generation, and moving into in-depth research and successful interviewing. Finally, the course materials will hone in on the writing, rewriting, and editing skills needed to bring a story to life. Totaling about 40 hours worth of learning, the five modules that frame the program include, “Acts of Journalism today,” “Journalistic Inquiry: Basic Investigating and Reporting,” “Storytelling the Truth: Longform and Feature Writing,” “Multimedia Storytelling,” and “The Journalist and Social Media.”

“We’ve all seen the devastating effects that unchecked misinformation has on our society, and our best defense is a bulwark of dedicated journalists committed to reporting the truth,” said Adam Penenberg, Director of Online Programs for Journalism at New York University. “This course exemplifies NYU’s commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of talented journalists, and to offering multiple pathways into the industry for them.”

Modern Journalism features experts who have reported for some of the world’s most influential publications and platforms, including Rolling Stone. NYU’s Penenberg, who has contributed to Fast Company, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wired, Slate, The Economist, and Forbes – where he also served as an editor, is an instructor in the program. He is joined by Rolling Stone’s Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman; Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Eliza Griswold; Kimberly Aleah, Rolling Stone’s Head of Video; Lilian Manansala, Editor and Videographer for Insider; Tim Chan, Director of Products and Commerce at Rolling Stone and Billboard Magazine; Brenna Ehrlich

Rolling Stone’s Head of Research; and Rolling Stone’s EJ Dickson, Delisa Shannon, and Elisabeth Garber-Paul.

“A journalist’s job is to uncover the truth and shape it into stories that educate and motivate the public,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. “Nobody is born with the skills required to do that, this is a learned craft. By partnering with NYU and Yellowbrick to create Modern Journalism, we’re able to share Rolling Stone’s history of groundbreaking reporting and experience with the next wave of storytellers.”

“The traits shared by every great journalist include an inquisitive mind, a knack for storytelling, and a passion for the truth. We believe those traits are found in people everywhere and can be honed into powerful abilities with help from the right experts,” said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. “That’s why we’ve partnered with NYU and Rolling Stone to bring together some of the greatest minds working in Journalism today.”