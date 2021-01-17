WWE Relocates WrestleMania 37 From Los Angeles Area to Tampa Bay

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that it would relocate its WrestleMania 37 event from the Los Angeles area — where 1 million people currently test positive for the coronavirus — to Tampa Bay, Florida.

The annual event was originally scheduled to take place March 28th at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium — marking the first LA-area WrestleMania since 2005 — but due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on southern California, WrestleMania will instead take place April 10th and 11th at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which is also set to host Super Bowl LV on February 7th.

Additionally, WWE revealed that WrestleMania 38 will descend on Dallas, Texas’ AT&T Stadium on April 3rd, 2022, with Los Angeles finally set to a WrestleMania in April 2023.

Here's everything you need to know on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! https://t.co/hrjhHK8Gaw pic.twitter.com/SEzLjS9Soa — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 17, 2021

It’s unclear whether there will be restrictions on fan attendance when WrestleMania 37 arrives in Tampa Bay in less than two months; WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year.”

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. added, “The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year’s event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come.”