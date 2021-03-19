WrestleMania Returns This April With an In-Person Audience: What You Need to Know

The WWE has announced that WrestleMania 37 is going to take place in front of a live audience for the first time since the onset of Covid-19. The news broke shortly after Super Bowl LV, which was played in front of a partially filled stadium in February.

If you’re curious about attending, or want to know how to watch it from home, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about WrestleMania’s return to an in-person event.

When And Where Will WrestleMania 37 Take Place?

WrestleMania 37 is being held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will take place on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. ET, but matches won’t begin until 7 p.m..

How Much Does A Ticket To WrestleMania 37 Cost?

Tickets to WrestleMania 37 cost between $35 and $2,500. You can buy a ticket to either day, or a combo ticket that grants you entry to both of them. Tickets go on sale March 19th at 10 a.m. ET.

Will WrestleMania 37 Be Livestreamed?

Yes, the entire event will also be livestreamed on NBC’s Peacock, which has the exclusive streaming rights to all WWE matches — including Pay-Per-View events — as of today. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to Peacock Premium to watch WrestleMania 37 and thousands of movies or TV shows.

Who Is Competing In WrestleMania 37?

The two-day wrestling event includes four high profile matchups. A Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge, the WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and the Raw Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and DJ Styles & Omos.

Are There COVID-19 Restrictions For In-Person Attendees?

WrestleMania is one of the first major sporting events to have a live crowd during the Covid-19 pandemic. The CDC still recommends avoiding large gatherings to reduce the potential spread of Covid-19, but WrestleMania’s organizers have put restrictions in place to reduce the risk.

Ticket sales are limited to 25,000, which is 36 percent of the venue’s total capacity. The event is using pod seating, so groups between one and six people can sit together. Pods cannot be divided between multiple groups, and you cannot sell or transfer tickets to anyone except “family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together.

Attendees will need to take a medical exam before entering the event, wear a mask at all times, and sign a waiver and release form. Ticketmaster says the event may be cancelled at any time, and that by buying a ticket you’re assuming all liability for any risks included “before, during and after the event.”

The gradual return of large scale sports matches is one of the most recent signs that coronavirus restrictions have started lifting. Tickets for WrestleMania 37 will likely sell out as demand outpaces supply, so you should so you should try to get yours as early as possible if you’re thinking about attending. NBC Peacock subscribers can watch all the matches from home.