Wrestlemania 35 Makes History With All-Female Headliners

Wrestlemania 35 made history on Sunday night, with Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair helming the traditionally all-male show, marking the first all-female lineup in the event’s history.

The nearly seven-hour event at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium made history by featuring Lynch, Rousey and Flair as the headliners of the show. The event culminated with Lynch pinning down Rousey, and while the ending wasn’t exactly well-received (many fans referred to the ending as “botched,” pointing out that Rousey’s shoulder was off the mat and that the ref did not count down while Rousey was pinned to the floor), it ended with Lynch earning both the Raw and SmackDown women’s championship belts.

It was later reported that Rousey had broken her hand in the fight, and it’s unclear when she will return back to the ring.

Badass female energy was also on display in the form of a stunning entrance by Flair, who paid homage to her father, WWE legend Ric Flair, by entering the arena on a helicopter.

The event also featured a performance by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, which performed “Bad Reputation.”

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Live at #WrestleMania35!!! That is Awesome!!!!!👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/u7n41Gqjif — Ron Haynes (@RonHayn44510043) April 8, 2019

The pay-per-view event, which garnered more than 82,000 attendees and grossed an estimated $16.9 million, per WWE stats, also featured a record-breaking bout between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, which ended with Kingston becoming the second African-American champion in WWE history.

Following the event, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star Dave Bautista, 50, who faced off in the ring against fellow WWE legend Triple H, also formally announced his retirement from the WWE. “To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you,” he wrote in a highly emotional statement on Facebook.