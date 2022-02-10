Wordle Saves Woman From Naked Man Holding Her Hostage

Denyse Holt was held hostage by a bloodied naked stranger in her suburban Chicago home for hours earlier this week, but she survived thanks to help from family living across the country and Wordle, the popular word game that has taken the world (and social media) by storm.

As CBS Chicago reports, 80-year-old Holt was held hostage by a man who was bloodied from breaking through her window in the middle of the night. He “just threatened me,” she said, adding, “I was trying to survive, that’s all.” She said he told her that he wouldn’t harm or molest her. He then ordered her to take a shower with him, and then he demanded they take a bath because he was not warm enough, she said.

He also disconnected her phones and took two knives from her kitchen before taking her to the basement and barricading her there for 17 hours. “I didn’t think I was going to live,” Holt said.

But thanks to the ingenuity of her family and friends, and Wordle’s daily power to addictively compel players to share, Holt was saved.

“I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning,” Holt said of her daughter who lives in Seattle. “And that was disconcerting to her.”

Friends and family alerted the police, who ended up in an hours-long standoff with the man. Police told CBS Chicago that James H. Davis III was taken into custody and is facing felony charges.