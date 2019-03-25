×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Alessia Cara: How I Wrote This Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Women Shaping the Future: See Jahana Hayes, Leana Wen, Tamron Hall Discuss

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

To celebrate the inaugural “Women Shaping the Future” issue, Rolling Stone hosted an intimate event on Wednesday, March 20th, where contributing editor Alex Morris Kling spoke with Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood; TV host, journalist and philanthropist Tamron Hall; and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. The event also featured special performances by Grammy-nominated artist Emily King as well as America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal. 

In the intimate conversations, the women spoke in favor of improved access to health care, equal rights for women and challenges they face and hope to help others overcome. Watch the videos to see more.

The private event took place at the Altman Building in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood and was presented by Amazon Original series, Hanna. LDV Hospitality’s Scarpetta Restaurant curated the culinary experience, and specialty cocktails were provided by Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad