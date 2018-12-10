Woman Accused of Terror Plot Corresponded With Church Shooter Dylann Roof

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested for planning a terror attack on a Toledo, Ohio bar exchanged letters with Dylann Roof, the South Carolina church shooter currently awaiting federal death sentence.

The FBI revealed the correspondence between Roof and Ohio native Elizabeth Lecron at a press conference Monday after Lecron and an associate were arrested for plotting the terror attacks, the Daily Swarm writes.

Lecron, who investigators said had “a fascination with mass casualty events” and was “committed to seeing death and destruction in order to advance hate,” was charged with one count of transportation of explosives and explosive material for the purpose of harming others,” Toledo, Ohio’s WGTV reports. The Toledo Blade adds that Lecron frequently posted about mass murders like the Columbine shooters and Roof on social media.

“This defendant bought black powder and hundreds of screws that she expected would be used to make a bomb,” Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said at Monday’s press conference. Upon Lecron’s arrest, police discovered a large cache of weapons at her home. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

While the exact nature of the correspondence between Roof, the white supremacist who shot and killed nine worshippers in June 2015, and Lecron was not detailed, authorities said that Lecron was one of only four people who exchanged letters with Roof while he awaits execution on death row.