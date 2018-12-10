Rolling Stone
Woman Accused of Terror Plot Corresponded With Church Shooter Dylann Roof

Elizabeth Lecron, who was arrested for planning mass casualty event at Toledo bar, was one of four people to exchange letters with South Carolina church killer

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - JUNE 19: In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at Centralized Bond Hearing Court June 19, 2015 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17. (Photo by Grace Beahm-Pool/Getty Images)

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested for planning a terror attack on a Toledo, Ohio bar exchanged letters with Dylann Roof, the South Carolina church shooter currently awaiting federal death sentence.

The FBI revealed the correspondence between Roof and Ohio native Elizabeth Lecron at a press conference Monday after Lecron and an associate were arrested for plotting the terror attacks, the Daily Swarm writes.

Lecron, who investigators said had “a fascination with mass casualty events” and was “committed to seeing death and destruction in order to advance hate,” was charged with one count of transportation of explosives and explosive material for the purpose of harming others,” Toledo, Ohio’s WGTV reports. The Toledo Blade adds that Lecron frequently posted about mass murders like the Columbine shooters and Roof on social media.

“This defendant bought black powder and hundreds of screws that she expected would be used to make a bomb,” Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said at Monday’s press conference. Upon Lecron’s arrest, police discovered a large cache of weapons at her home. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

While the exact nature of the correspondence between Roof, the white supremacist who shot and killed nine worshippers in June 2015, and Lecron was not detailed, authorities said that Lecron was one of only four people who exchanged letters with Roof while he awaits execution on death row.

In This Article: Crime, Mass Shooting, Murder

